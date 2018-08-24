Friday, August 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Press Trust of India 24 August, 2018 10:11 IST

NASA video shows Kerala floods intensified by heavy clouds over Western Ghats

Also contributing to the heavy rain along the southwest coast is the Western Ghats

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released a video created using satellite data that provided an estimate of the intense rainfall over India in the past week, showing its spread over the severe flooding regions in Kerala and parts of Karnataka.

Rainfall accumulations from 13 August to 20 August show two bands of heavy rain across India, NASA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The first band appears much broader and extends across the northern part of the peninsula with weekly rainfall totals ranging from over 5 inches towards the western half of the peninsula to as much as 14 inches over parts of the eastern half towards the Bay of Bengal. This first band is associated with the general monsoon circulation.

The second band appears more concentrated and intense and is closely aligned with the southwest coast of India and the Western Ghats where onshore flow was enhanced by an area of low pressure embedded within the general monsoon.

Weekly rainfall totals in this band are generally over 10 inches with embedded areas exceeding 16 inches.

The maximum estimated value from the data in this band is 18.5 inches, NASA said.

Another contributing factor to the heavy rain along the southwest coast of India is the Western Ghats.

The Western Ghats, with many peaks over 2,000 metres, are well positioned to enhance rainfall along the west coast of India as they intercept the moisture laden air being drawn in off the warm waters of the northern Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea as part of the southwest monsoon circulation.

The Integrated Multi-satellite Retrievals for GPM (IMERG) is used to estimate precipitation from a combination of passive microwave sensors, including microwave sensor and infrared data.

The data are generated every half an hour, thereby allowing scientists to track rainfall across the globe almost in real time.

GPM is the Global Precipitation Measurement mission core satellite. GPM is a joint mission between NASA and the Japan Aerospace Agency, JAXA.

tags


3 supercool e-governance apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

also see

Kerala Floods

What caused the Kerala floods? Could we have done anything to prevent it?

Aug 19, 2018

InMyOpinion

Kerala, After The Flood: Tendency to back development despite warning from ecologists creates ground for future disasters

Aug 23, 2018

Wildfires

As wildfires continue to wreak havoc, here's how climate change aids the blazes

Aug 09, 2018

Climate change

Ocean heatwaves to multiply five-fold at current rates of climate change: Study

Aug 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Landslips or rains did not have major impact on wildlife in Kerala, says top forest official

Aug 23, 2018

Pollution Control

Study finds 'Odd-Even Scheme' ineffective in curbing Delhi's air pollution

Aug 17, 2018

science

Science Education

Students in NorthEast see Science come alive at Sci-Connect workshop in Gangtok

Aug 24, 2018

Kerala Floods

NASA video shows Kerala floods intensified by heavy clouds over Western Ghats

Aug 24, 2018

AEOLUS

Aeolus satellite launched successfully to map wind patterns using advanced lasers

Aug 24, 2018

Polar Ice

NASA's satellite 'ICESat-2' tracking Earth's polar ice to launch this September

Aug 23, 2018