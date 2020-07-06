Monday, July 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA turns the Solar Observatory's images into a time lapse of the Sun's life over the past 10 years

At 12:24, the year is 2012 and we can see Venus pass across the face of the sun which will not happen again until 2117.


FP TrendingJul 06, 2020 18:21:52 IST

The solar dynamic observatory (SDO) of NASA completed a decade of watching the sun continuously last month. Marking the 10th anniversary, the US space agency released a time lapse video of the sun in all its glory.

The SDO has been gathering high-resolution images of the sun while orbiting around the earth from June 2010. Over the years, it has accumulated about 425 million pictures that have been stitched together to form the video. Data worth 20 million gigabytes have been collected by the observatory using three major instruments, including the atmospheric imaging assembly (AIA).

NASA turns the Solar Observatorys images into a time lapse of the Suns life over the past 10 years

This 10-year time lapse of the Sun at 17.1 nanometers (an extreme ultraviolet wavelength that shows the Sun’s outermost atmospheric layer – the corona) shows the rise and fall of the solar cycle and notable events, like transiting planets and solar eruptions.
Credits: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/SDO

Titled A Decade of Sun, every one second of the video showcases one complete day. Hence, in a little over an hour (precisely 61 minutes), you get to witness the sun for long 10 years.   

One can see the rise and fall of the solar cycle, along with transiting planets and solar eruptions. However, there have been moments of occasional dark frames. An article by NASA states that this is because of the earth or the moon eclipsing the SDO as they pass between the spacecraft and the sun.

A much longer dark phase can be witnessed in 2016; this was caused due to some problem with the AIA instrument that captures images of the sun every 12 seconds at 10 different wavelengths of light.

The article explains that in the instances when the sun is not in the centre of the frame, the SDO was calibrating its instruments.

Of the long video, at time stamp 12:24, the year is 2012 and we can see Venus pass across the face of the sun. This would not happen again until 2117. Many such interesting flares and eruptions are seen throughout the video.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

space ventures

EU to get serious about its space ventures; will plough in more money in order to keep up with Chinese, US ambitions

Jul 01, 2020
EU to get serious about its space ventures; will plough in more money in order to keep up with Chinese, US ambitions
The search for Pluto’s successor continues with Rubin Observatory, could Planet X be the answer?  

pluto

The search for Pluto’s successor continues with Rubin Observatory, could Planet X be the answer?  

Jun 29, 2020
Space 'fireworks' highlight the violent birth of a star cluster in ALMA, Hubble image

Astronomy

Space 'fireworks' highlight the violent birth of a star cluster in ALMA, Hubble image

Jul 04, 2020
NASA's planetary scientist create a simulation to show how the different sunsets looks like on various planets

NASA

NASA's planetary scientist create a simulation to show how the different sunsets looks like on various planets

Jun 29, 2020
UFO on a stick: Reddit user posts five never-before-seen images of SpaceX’s Starlink ground devices

SpaceX

UFO on a stick: Reddit user posts five never-before-seen images of SpaceX’s Starlink ground devices

Jun 24, 2020
Astronomers discover new planet as big as Neptune using NASA's TESS and Spitzer space telescopes

planet

Astronomers discover new planet as big as Neptune using NASA's TESS and Spitzer space telescopes

Jun 26, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020