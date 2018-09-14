Friday, September 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Reuters 14 September, 2018 09:09 IST

NASA tests a foldable heat shield that could open doors to a manned Mars mission

Once implemented, NASA's heat-shield will enable complex missions to other planets.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched and tested a new umbrella-like heat shield on Wednesday, 12 September, opening the door to landing humans on Mars.

The new technology – dubbed the Adaptable Deployable Entry Placement Technology (ADEPT) – stores like a folded umbrella inside smaller rockets, opening handle-up in space to protect larger payloads as they enter a planet’s atmosphere, said Brandon Smith, NASA’s principal investigator on the project.

The shape allows it to protect larger areas than current heat shields.

The ADEPT heat shield hardware on bench in lab at the NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley. Image courtesy: NASA

The ADEPT heat shield hardware on bench in lab at the NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley. Image courtesy: NASA

“At the larger scales, it could be used for something as grand as human Mars explorations, or potentially human cargo landings on Mars,” Smith told Reuters at the Spaceport America launch site, about 80 km north of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

NASA is preparing to send a new rover robotic lander to Mars in 2020 and plans to send human astronauts in 2033.

The rover will search for previous signs on life on Mars and demonstrate technology that could help astronauts survive there.

The goal of sending humans to Mars was set in 2010 during the administration of President Barack Obama and was affirmed by President Donald Trump last December.

Before NASA can send humans to Mars, it will need to land a lot of cargo there and the new heat shield could help if it works, Smith said. The system also could also be used with crew capsules, protecting astronauts.

ADEPT, launched with a Spaceloft suborbital rocket made by UP Aerospace, was tested at the spaceport in southern New Mexico. It deployed between 100 and 120 kilometers before opening and making its way back to Earth, landing at White Sands Missile Range.

Data gathered from the test will not be available until the shield is recovered, officials said.

The system, once implemented, will allow NASA to send more complex missions to other planets.

“Typically, heat shields are rigid structures, but this one can actually deploy in space,” Smith said. “What that allows you to do is to get around the volume constraints of a typical launch vehicle that are long and slender.”

The new heat shield also can be used to run recoverable experiments in Earth’s upper atmosphere and send probes to Venus, Smith said.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Cassini

NASA's Cassini finds six-sided vortex in atmosphere above Saturn's north pole

Sep 07, 2018

Opportunity Rover

With Martian skies clearing up, Opportunity Rover may spring back to life: NASA

Aug 31, 2018

Space Station

ISS reports pressure leak after being hit by micrometeorite, crew not in danger

Aug 31, 2018

NASA

NASA considers commercialising operations in low-Earth orbits to cut costs

Sep 04, 2018

ISS

Russian cosmonaut speaks about hole in the ISS and assures that all is well

Sep 11, 2018

NASA

NASA throws open public challenge to help astronauts endure Martian climate

Sep 03, 2018

science

Space Travel

NASA tests a foldable heat shield that could open doors to a manned Mars mission

Sep 14, 2018

Respect the fungi, urges the Royal Botanic Garden in its global fungi report

Sep 13, 2018

Former NASA investigator closes in on missing mementos from the Apollo mission

Sep 13, 2018

Archeology

#Ancient: World's oldest drawing, a crisscross cave painting found in Africa

Sep 13, 2018