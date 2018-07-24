Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 24 July, 2018 10:51 IST

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

NASA’s MAVEN spacecraft just reported a new type of Martian aurora — a very rare phenomenon anyway.

Auroras, sometimes called polar lights, northern lights or southern lights, are ghostly displays of colourful light in the Earth's night sky. These spectacular events, which are seen predominantly in the high-latitude regions near the poles, have featured at least as PC desktop backgrounds for everyone at some point in time.

Now, as it turns out, Earth isn't the only planet that witnesses the natural electrical phenomenon.

NASA’s MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution mission) spacecraft just reported a new type of Martian aurora that occurs over much of the day side of the Red Planet, where auroras are very difficult to see.

First, a solar wind proton approaches Mars at high speed and encounters a cloud of hydrogen surrounding the planet. The proton steals an electron from a Martian hydrogen atom, thereby becoming a neutral atom. The atom passes through the bowshock, a magnetic obstacle surrounding Mars, because neutral particles are not affected by magnetic fields. Finally, the hydrogen atom enters Mars' atmosphere and collides with gas molecules, causing the atom to emit ultraviolet light. Image courtesy: NASA

First, a solar wind proton approaches Mars at high speed and encounters a cloud of hydrogen surrounding the planet. The proton steals an electron from a Martian hydrogen atom, thereby becoming a neutral atom. The atom passes through the bow shock, a magnetic obstacle surrounding Mars because neutral particles are not affected by magnetic fields. Finally, the hydrogen atom enters Mars' atmosphere and collides with gas molecules, causing the atom to emit ultraviolet light. Image courtesy: NASA

"Auroras flare up when energetic particles plunge into a planet’s atmosphere, bombarding gases and making them glow. While electrons generally cause this natural phenomenon, sometime protons can elicit the same response, although it’s rarer. Now, the MAVEN team has learned that protons were doing at Mars the same thing as electrons usually do at Earth — create aurora," a NASA statement said.

NASA's MAVEN team observed that on occasion, the ultraviolet light coming from hydrogen gas in Mars' upper atmosphere would mysteriously and suddenly brighten for a few hours. Then, it was seen that the brightening events occurred when a MAVEN instrument, the Solar Wind Ion Analyser (SWIA), measured enhanced solar wind protons. What does that mean, you ask?

A solar wind is an erratic flow of protons that the Sun ejects at speeds of over 3 million kilometres per hour. These protons are essentially hydrogen atoms stripped of their lone electrons by intense heat (check the illustration above for the detailed process).

But this is where scientists encountered two major puzzles, according to NASA: How did these protons get past the planet’s 'bow shock' — a magnetic obstacle which diverts the solar wind’s charged particles around the planet? And how could the protons give off a light, since atoms need electrons to do so?

"The answer was thievery," said Justin Deighan, lead author of a paper on this research appearing 23 July in Nature Astronomy. "As they approach Mars, the protons coming in with the solar wind transform into neutral atoms by stealing electrons from the outer edge of the huge cloud of hydrogen surrounding the planet. The bow shock can only divert charged particles, so these neutral atoms continue right on through."

When those high-speed incoming atoms hit Mars' atmosphere, some of their energy was emitted as ultraviolet (UV) light, which is invisible to the human eye but detectable to instruments on MAVEN. In fact, one incoming atom can collide with molecules in the atmosphere hundreds of times before it slows down, giving off a slew of ultraviolet photons, NASA said.

"The Martian proton auroras are more than a light show," NASA quoted Jasper Halekas of the University of Iowa as saying. "They reveal that the solar wind is not completely diverted around Mars, by showing how solar wind protons can sneak past the bow shock and impact the atmosphere, depositing energy and even enhancing the hydrogen content there."

tags


latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Mars

NASA releases new image showing 'spiders' crawling on the surface of Mars

Jul 15, 2018

Mission Mars

Seventeen-year-old Alyssa Carson wants to be the first human to go to Mars

Jul 11, 2018

Solar System

NASA's Juno spacecraft spots previously undiscovered volcano on Jupiter's moon Io

Jul 15, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

Monsoon may play spoilsport during century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July

Jul 16, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018

Space

Rare 'equal mass' double asteroid discovered orbiting each other, says NASA

Jul 16, 2018

science

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

Corals

Deep coral reefs won't host marine life fleeing threats of climate change: Study

Jul 24, 2018