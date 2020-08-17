FP Trending

NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre has shared the image of galaxy NGC 1614 on Twitter that leaving netizens amazed.

Sharing the stellar image on Twitter, they revealed that the "eccentrically shaped galaxy (NGC 1614) ablaze with activity was captured by @NASAHubble."

According to the Flight Centre, the galaxy resides about 200 million light-years from Earth and is nestled in the southern constellation of Eridanus.

NASA also shared an image of the galaxy on its Twitter handle along with the caption, "Peculiar, eccentric, and beautiful: that’s what we call this galaxy that dazzles from about 200 million light-years away. Captured by @NASAHubble, it’s actually two galaxies merging to become one."

As per a statement by NASA, NGC 1614 was created due to an active galactic merger, providing it with a peculiar appearance that includes a tidal tail.

The statement added that the cosmic collision also drives a turbulent flow of interstellar gas from the smaller of the two galaxies involved into the nucleus of the larger one, “resulting in a burst of star formation that started in the core and has slowly spread outward through the galaxy.”

NASA mentioned that due to its current appearance and turbulent past, NGC 1614 is classified by astronomers as a peculiar galaxy, a starburst galaxy, and a luminous infrared galaxy.

NGC 1614 is the second most luminous galaxy within 250 million light-years, NASA further states.

A report in Science News said that the galaxy, which is located approximately 211 million light-years away, is also known as LEDA 15538, Arp 186 and Mrk 617, the galaxy was discovered on 29 December 29 1885 by the American astronomer Lewis Swift.

The galaxy has a bright optical centre and two symmetrical inner spiral arms. It sports outer structure that consists principally of a large one-sided curved extension of one of the arms to the lower right. It also has a long, straight tail that emerges from the nucleus and crosses the extended arm to the upper right.

