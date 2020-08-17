Monday, August 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA shared an image of eccentrically shaped NGC 1614 galaxy, leaves netizens amazed

NGC 1614 galaxy was created due to an active galactic merger, providing it with a peculiar appearance that includes a tidal tail.


FP TrendingAug 17, 2020 16:01:48 IST

NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre has shared the image of galaxy NGC 1614 on Twitter that leaving netizens amazed.

Sharing the stellar image on Twitter, they revealed that the "eccentrically shaped galaxy (NGC 1614) ablaze with activity was captured by @NASAHubble."

According to the Flight Centre, the galaxy resides about 200 million light-years from Earth and is nestled in the southern constellation of Eridanus.

NASA shared an image of eccentrically shaped NGC 1614 galaxy, leaves netizens amazed

NGC 1614, captured here by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, is an eccentrically shaped galaxy ablaze with activity. The galaxy resides about 200 million light-years from Earth and is nestled in the southern constellation of Eridanus (the River). Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Adamo

NASA also shared an image of the galaxy on its Twitter handle along with the caption, "Peculiar, eccentric, and beautiful: that’s what we call this galaxy that dazzles from about 200 million light-years away. Captured by @NASAHubble, it’s actually two galaxies merging to become one."

As per a statement by NASA, NGC 1614 was created due to an active galactic merger, providing it with a peculiar appearance that includes a tidal tail.

The statement added that the cosmic collision also drives a turbulent flow of interstellar gas from the smaller of the two galaxies involved into the nucleus of the larger one, “resulting in a burst of star formation that started in the core and has slowly spread outward through the galaxy.”

NASA mentioned that due to its current appearance and turbulent past, NGC 1614 is classified by astronomers as a peculiar galaxy, a starburst galaxy, and a luminous infrared galaxy.

NGC 1614 is the second most luminous galaxy within 250 million light-years, NASA further states.

A report in Science News said that the galaxy, which is located approximately 211 million light-years away, is also known as LEDA 15538, Arp 186 and Mrk 617, the galaxy was discovered on 29 December 29 1885 by the American astronomer Lewis Swift.

The galaxy has a bright optical centre and two symmetrical inner spiral arms. It sports outer structure that consists principally of a large one-sided curved extension of one of the arms to the lower right. It also has a long, straight tail that emerges from the nucleus and crosses the extended arm to the upper right.

Here are some reactions that caught our eye:

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Tab S7 series launched

Aug 06, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Tab S7 series launched
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 to kick off at 7.30 pm IST today: How to watch the livestream

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 to kick off at 7.30 pm IST today: How to watch the livestream

Aug 05, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to start shipping from 25 August for pre-booked buyers

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to start shipping from 25 August for pre-booked buyers

Aug 12, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will go on sale starting 28 August; pre-bookings still open

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will go on sale starting 28 August; pre-bookings still open

Aug 10, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Launch Event highlights: Galaxy Note 20, Tab S7 series sale starts 21 August in select markets

Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Launch Event highlights: Galaxy Note 20, Tab S7 series sale starts 21 August in select markets

Aug 05, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M31s review: Two steps ahead, one step behind

Samsung Galaxy M31s review

Samsung Galaxy M31s review: Two steps ahead, one step behind

Aug 14, 2020

science

Soot-free 'blue whirl' flame recreated by researchers that could be handy in cleaning up oil spills

Environment

Soot-free 'blue whirl' flame recreated by researchers that could be handy in cleaning up oil spills

Aug 14, 2020
India's health budget needs a boost to brace for impacts of future climate disasters

Healthcare

India's health budget needs a boost to brace for impacts of future climate disasters

Aug 13, 2020
Infectious coronavirus particles found in hospital air add to mounting evidence of airborne transmission

Airborne Transmission

Infectious coronavirus particles found in hospital air add to mounting evidence of airborne transmission

Aug 12, 2020
China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020