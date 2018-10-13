Saturday, October 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 13 October, 2018 11:59 IST

NASA, Roscomos find the primary cause for Soyuz-FG rocket's booster failure

Results of the government probe into causes of the Soyuz-FG's failure will be available later this month.

The collision of elements during the separation of the Soyuz rocket's first and second stages is the primary cause behind the booster failure that forced the two astronauts on board to abort the launch and make an emergency landing, the media reported.

"There are no final versions but the primary cause is understandable and is related to the collision of a side element making part of the first stage," Sergei Krikalyov Executive Director for Manned Flights at Roscosmos, was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on 12 October.

"A collision occurred during the separation of the first and second stages," the Krikalyov added.

The Soyuz spacecraft from Roscosmos docked to an International Space Station module in June, 2018. Image courtesy: Flickr

The Soyuz spacecraft from Roscosmos docked to an International Space Station module in June, 2018. Image courtesy: Flickr

The Soyuz MS-10 launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station (ISS) at 4.40 a.m. on 11 October with Russian Cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague on board made an emergency landing after their rocket malfunctioned.

According to NASA, there was an "issue with the booster" and the crew returned to Earth in a ballistic descent mode, which is a sharper angle of descent compared to normal.

"A deviation from the standard trajectory occurred and apparently the lower part of the second stage disintegrated. The rocket stopped its normal flight and after that, the automatic system did its work," Krikalyov said.

An element of the booster's first stage collided with the second stage.

"This could have been caused by the failure of the system of the normal separation, which should have been activated. We will analyze the causes in detail," the Roscosmos official said.

The results of the government probe into the causes of the Soyuz-FG rocket's failure will be available later this month, the report said.

"The panel of inquiry got down to work yesterday. The results are expected after October 20. The first components found in Kazakhstan's steppe will help find out what happened. The necessary measures will be taken afterwards and flights will be continued," Krikalyov said.

He added that all rockets of this class will be authorised for use again only when the causes of the failure were clear.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

also see

Soyuz Mission

Soyuz MS-10 crew survives emergency landing following failure of rocket booster

Oct 11, 2018

HoloLens

Microsoft's HoloLens is helping engineers at NASA build the Orion spacecraft

Oct 10, 2018

Deep Space Exploration

NASA's Boeing rocket over budget, may delay test launch for deep-space missions

Oct 11, 2018

NASA

NASA's Voyager 2 probe could be finally be entering interstellar space

Oct 06, 2018

Mars Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover switches 'brains' temporarily to diagnose and repair glitch

Oct 11, 2018

OSIRIS-REx

NASA's OSIRIS-REx slows down, begins maneuvers towards its target asteroid Bennu

Oct 03, 2018

science

Space Station

Russia refuses to fly Soyuz till probe ends, complicates return of ISS crew onboard

Oct 13, 2018

Rocket Launches

Russia's launch failures over the years are a mix of manned and unmanned missions

Oct 12, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

India crucial partner in commercially-viable nuclear fusion project: Official

Oct 12, 2018

IPCC Breakdown

IPCC report analysis: The 0.5-deg difference in warming that could impact millions

Oct 12, 2018