Monday, May 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA has found evidence for methanol, water ice, and organic molecules on Ultima Thule's surface.

Press Trust of IndiaMay 20, 2019 12:03:11 IST

NASA has found evidence for a unique mixture of methanol, water ice, and organic molecules on Ultima Thule's surfacethe farthest world ever explored by mankind.

The US space agency has published the first profile of Ultima Thulean ancient relic from the era of planet formationrevealing details about the complex space object.

Analysing just the first sets of data gathered during the New Horizons spacecraft's New Year's 2019 flyby of the Kuiper Belt object 2014 MU69nicknamed Ultima Thuleunveil much about the object's development, geology and composition.

Researchers are also investigating a range of surface features on Ultima Thule, such as bright spots and patches, hills and troughs, and craters and pits on Ultima Thule.

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

Artist's concept of the close encounter between New Horizons and the oddly-shaped Ultima Thule. Image: NASA

The largest depression is an eight-kilometer-wide feature the team has nicknamed Maryland craterwhich likely formed from an impact.

Some smaller pits on the Kuiper Belt object, however, may have been created by material falling into underground spaces, or due to exotic ices going from a solid to a gas and leaving pits in its place.
In colour and composition, Ultima Thule resembles many other objects found in its area of the Kuiper Belt. Its reddish hue is believed to be caused by modification of the organic materials on its surface.

According to the research published in the journal Science, the team found evidence for methanol, water ice, and organic molecules on Ultima Thule's surfacea mixture very different from most icy objects explored previously by spacecraft.

"We're looking into the well-preserved remnants of the ancient past," said Alan Stern of the Southwest Research Institute, Boulder, Colorado.

"There is no doubt that the discoveries made about Ultima Thule are going to advance theories of solar system formation," said Stern, Principal Investigator of the New Horizons mission.

The first color image of Ultima Thule, taken at a distance of 85,000 miles (137,000 kilometers) at 4:08 Universal Time on January 1, 2019, highlights its reddish surface. At left is an enhanced color image taken by the Multispectral Visible Imaging Camera (MVIC), produced by combining the near infrared, red and blue channels. The center image taken by the Long-Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) has a higher spatial resolution than MVIC by approximately a factor of five. At right, the color has been overlaid onto the LORRI image to show the color uniformity of the Ultima and Thule lobes. Note the reduced red coloring at the neck of the object. Imahe: NASA JHUL

The first colour image of Ultima Thule, taken at a distance of 85,000 miles (1,37,000 kilometers) on 1 January 2019 highlights its reddish surface. Image: NASA JHUL

Ultima Thule is a contact binary, with two distinctly differently shaped lobes, NASA said.

At about 36 kilometers long, Ultima Thule consists of a large, strangely flat lobenicknamed "Ultima"connected to a smaller, somewhat rounder lobedubbed "Thule"at a juncture.

How the two lobes got their unusual shape is an unanticipated mystery that likely relates to how they formed billions of years ago, NASA said in a statement.

The lobes likely once orbited each other until some process brought them together in what scientists have shown to be a "gentle" merger.

For that to happen, much of the binary's orbital momentum must have dissipated for the objects to come together, but scientists do not yet know whether that was due to aerodynamic forces from gas in the ancient solar nebula, or if Ultima and Thule ejected other lobes that formed with them to dissipate energy and shrink their orbit. The alignment of the axes of Ultima and Thule indicates that before the merger the two lobes must have become tidally locked, meaning that the same sides always faced each other as they orbited around the same point.

Data transmission from the flyby continues and will go on until the late summer 2020. In the meantime, New Horizons continues to carry out new observations of additional Kuiper Belt objects it passes in the distance.

The New Horizons spacecraft is now 6.6 billion kilometers from Earth, operating normally and speeding deeper into the Kuiper Belt at nearly 53,000 kilometers per hour.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes


also see

Mars Mission

NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

May 20, 2019
NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060
Areas of our Solar System need to be cordoned off as no-mining zones, believe scientists

Space Mining

Areas of our Solar System need to be cordoned off as no-mining zones, believe scientists

May 15, 2019
Q&A: How does NASA expect to pull off landing first woman, next man on the Moon in 5 years?

Reddit AMA

Q&A: How does NASA expect to pull off landing first woman, next man on the Moon in 5 years?

May 17, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

Satellite Launch

SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

May 16, 2019
Space race to bring satellite internet to the world may be five to ten years away

Satellite Internet

Space race to bring satellite internet to the world may be five to ten years away

May 08, 2019
Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

Algae

Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

May 09, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019
NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

Mars Mission

NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

May 20, 2019
AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

Artificial Intelligence

AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

May 17, 2019