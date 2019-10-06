Sunday, October 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA releases detailed 3D map of the Moon for CGI artists and creators

In order to capture the depth data, two instruments on Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter was used.


tech2 News StaffOct 06, 2019 13:13:45 IST

NASA has released a new set of depth data for CGI creators which basically includes a detailed 3D map of the Moon.

Called the CGI Moon Kit, the data has been shared by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. The kit is available for free and the renders have a few different options. Apparently, science visualization expert Ernie Wright found that CGI data he had assembled for other research purposes was proving popular with 3D artists.

In order to capture the mentioned depth data, Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter's (LRO) ⁠— a spacecraft that has been orbiting the moon for over a decade ⁠— on-board high-quality camera was used.

NASA releases detailed 3D map of the Moon for CGI artists and creators

A 3D map of the moon. Image: NASA

The LRO can apparently only capture a small portion at a time, however, because it is constantly orbiting the moon, the camera which is almost constantly taking pictures of the Lunar surface was able to capture pretty much the entire visible area of the Moon.

However, the camera is only able to take pictures of different part of the Lunar surface. In order to recreate the surface of the Moon, a second instrument on LRO was used, which is called a laser altimeter.

via GIPHY

TechCrunch explains, "The laser altimeter works like any typical orbital laser ranger you have around the house. It sends a pulsed laser towards the surface and tracks both how long it takes to come back and how strong it is. These tell the device how far away the surface is (and therefore its altitude) down to half a meter, and what that surface is like, for instance, a hard rocky structure or soft powdered regolith."

If you are still wondering what this data would be of use to a CGI creator, maybe your next PUBG map will be on the lunar surface, maybe you land in a human colony on the Moon!

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA releases photos of Vikram lander 'obscured in lunar highlands' as seen by its lunar orbiter

Sep 27, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA releases photos of Vikram lander 'obscured in lunar highlands' as seen by its lunar orbiter
NASA testing a new shape-shifting robot to explore Saturn's moon Titan in the future

NASA

NASA testing a new shape-shifting robot to explore Saturn's moon Titan in the future

Sep 28, 2019
NASA's first-ever all-women spacewalk has been rescheduled for 21 October

NASA

NASA's first-ever all-women spacewalk has been rescheduled for 21 October

Oct 06, 2019
NASA's 61st birthday: 15 best spacewalk photos, space selfies and other incredible moments in spaceflight

NASA Turns 61

NASA's 61st birthday: 15 best spacewalk photos, space selfies and other incredible moments in spaceflight

Oct 01, 2019
NASA, ESA could find life on Mars in two years, but the world isn't prepared: NASA chief scientist

Mars Mission

NASA, ESA could find life on Mars in two years, but the world isn't prepared: NASA chief scientist

Sep 30, 2019
NASA releases two audio clips of Marsquakes, captured by InSight lander, on Mars

Marsquakes

NASA releases two audio clips of Marsquakes, captured by InSight lander, on Mars

Oct 02, 2019

science

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019