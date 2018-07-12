Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 12 July, 2018 14:08 IST

NASA probe might have destroyed organic molecules found on Mars: Report

NASA's twin Viking landers conducted the first experiments that searched for organic matter on Mars.

It may sound a bit bizarre but a NASA probe may have accidentally destroyed organic molecules found on the surface of Mars more that 40 years ago, according to a report from New Scientist.

Representational image. NASA

Representational image. NASA

The US space agency in June announced that its robot explorer Curiosity found organic molecules in rocks formed three billion years ago — a discovery that could indicate that there was life on the Red Planet at that time.

However, in 1976, NASA's twin Viking landers conducted the first experiments that searched for organic matter on the Red Planet.

"Because small, carbon-rich meteorites so frequently pelt the Red Planet, scientists have suspected for decades that organics exist on Mars.

"But researchers were stunned in 1976, when NASA sent two Viking landers to Mars to search for organics for the first time and found absolutely none," the report said late on 11 July.

"It was just completely unexpected and inconsistent with what we knew," Chris McKay, Planetary Scientist at NASA's Ames Research Center, was quoted as saying.

NASA's Phoenix lander found perchlorate, a type of salt mainly used for propellants and in making fireworks, on Mars in 2008.

"The discovery of perchlorate reignited scientists' convictions that the Viking landers could have found organics on Mars," the report noted.

Among organic molecules that Curiosity recently found included chlorobenzene.

"This molecule is created when carbon molecules burn with perchlorate, so scientists suspect that it could have been created when the soil samples were burnt during Viking exploration," said the report.

In a separate study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, a team from LATMOS research centre in France revisited the Viking lander data.

They found that the Viking landers also detected chlorobenzene.

According to Melissa Guzman, a scientist at LATMOS research centre, while the findings are interesting, the chlorobenzene may have come from material carried on the probe from Earth.

But some researchers are convinced.

"This paper really seals the deal," Daniel Glavin, astrobiologist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre who was not involved in the study, was quoted as saying.

Nasa's Viking landers were sent to Mars to search for possible signs of life and study the physical and magnetic properties of the soil and atmosphere.

The probes continued their mission until the final transmission to Earth on 11 November, 1982 (Viking 1) and April 11, 1980 (Viking 2).

tags


latest videos

Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

also see

Mission Mars

Seventeen-year-old Alyssa Carson wants to be the first human to go to Mars

Jul 11, 2018

Mars

Mars' crust hardened too soon for life to flourish on Red Planet: Study

Jun 28, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018

Eta Carinae

Distant star acceleration particles in space, could expose Earth to cosmic rays

Jul 05, 2018

Space

NASA to fund project aimed at turning asteroids into giant, autonomous spacecraft

Jul 08, 2018

Space

Human, technical errors cause fresh delay in launch of James Webb Telescope

Jun 28, 2018

science

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018

Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse on Saturday to add to July's list of celestial events

Jul 12, 2018

Heat waves

People can’t think straight without air conditioning during heat waves: Study

Jul 12, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018