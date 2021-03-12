Friday, March 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA once again puts Hubble Telescope in safe mode due to mysterious bug

This isn’t the first time that the telescope has been put in safe mode as some technical glitch in 2018 forced the agencies to do the same.


FP TrendingMar 12, 2021 15:01:07 IST

One of NASA’s most important assets, the Hubble Space Telescope, had to be temporarily shut down and put in “safe mode” on 8 March. The shuttle that was launched into orbit in 1990 in a joint venture of NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) has been functioning and serving scientists across the world for nearly two decades. But the functions have now been put on hold. NASA announced the news via their official Twitter handle stating Hubble Space Telescope (HST) went into safe mode due to an onboard software error around 4:00 a.m. EST on Sunday. The agency has assured that “All science systems appear normal and Hubble is safe and stable”. The hold will be in place until further notice.

NASA once again puts Hubble Telescope in safe mode due to mysterious bug

The Hubble Space Telescope has completed 30 years in space. Image courtesy: NASA

Speaking to Fox News, NASA informed the media their team is working to make sure they return Hubble back to science operations as soon as possible. “The Hubble Space Telescope is in good condition but remains in safe mode as a precaution while the team works to fully understand the error encountered on Sunday and the associated safe mode response,” they said.

This isn’t the first time that the HST has been put in safe mode. Some technical glitch in 2018 forced the agencies involved to put the telescope in safe mode for a brief period of time. Then agency had then explained what safe mode actually is. It is a setting that helps put the telescope in a “stable configuration that suspends science observations”. It also positions the HST’s solar panels toward the sun, as it functions on solar energy, to get refuelled. It will soon be working as before.

HST has been key in multiple astronomical discoveries since its launch into orbit. It is the first major optical telescope functioning directly from space—offering it an obstructed view of the vast cosmos. It helps us study not only our own solar system but galaxies far, far away.

According to Mashable, “Hubble has made over 1.3 million observations since its mission began in 1990”.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Earth Observation

Strange ripples on swirling hills seen in Landsat-8 images leave NASA perplexed

Mar 01, 2021
Strange ripples on swirling hills seen in Landsat-8 images leave NASA perplexed
NASA shares stunning 360-degree panorama of Perseverance Mars rover's landing site

Perseverance Rover

NASA shares stunning 360-degree panorama of Perseverance Mars rover's landing site

Feb 26, 2021
ESA's Trace Gas Orbiter, NASA's HiRISE catch stunning glimpses of Perseverance rover on Mars

Perseverance Rover

ESA's Trace Gas Orbiter, NASA's HiRISE catch stunning glimpses of Perseverance rover on Mars

Mar 02, 2021
What we know about the Red Planet from 260 Martian meteorites found on Earth

Mars Missions

What we know about the Red Planet from 260 Martian meteorites found on Earth

Mar 01, 2021
Boeing's Starliner test flight postponed again due to unprecedented weather in Texas, US

Starliner

Boeing's Starliner test flight postponed again due to unprecedented weather in Texas, US

Mar 03, 2021
Astronauts complete seven hour spacewalk to prep ISS for its new solar panels

spacewalks

Astronauts complete seven hour spacewalk to prep ISS for its new solar panels

Mar 01, 2021

science

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Warming World

Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Mar 11, 2021
Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021