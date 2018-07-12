Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 12 July, 2018 14:57 IST

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Meanwhile, Elon Musk said that his capsule has been delivered to NASA for its first test mission.

NASA needs a contingency plan for ensuring US presence on the International Space Station (ISS), given additional delays for new commercial crew capsules from Boeing and SpaceX, a US Government Accountability Office (GAO) report has warned.

"NASA needs to develop a backup plan for ensuring a US presence on the International Space Station and clarify how it will determine its risk tolerance for loss of crew," the agency said in a statement late on Wednesday.

In 2014, NASA had awarded two firm-fixed-price contracts to Boeing and SpaceX, worth a combined total of up to $6.8 billion, to develop crew transportation systems and transport astronauts to the ISS.

GAO found that both contractors had made progress in finalising designs and building hardware for their crew transportation systems and have also been aiming for test flights by the end of this year.

The International Space Station. AFP

The International Space Station. AFP

However, neither is expected to be ready until 2019, the report said.

"Further delays are likely as the Commercial Crew Programme's schedule risk analysis shows that the certification milestone is likely to slip," the watchdog agency said.

Since the Space Shuttle was retired in 2011, the US has been relying on Russia to carry astronauts to and from the ISS.

"Additional delays could result in a gap in the US access to the space station as NASA has contracted for seats on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft only through November 2019," the report said.

NASA "does not have a contingency plan for ensuring uninterrupted US access", it noted.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has revealed that its capsule has already been delivered to NASA for its first, unmanned test mission.

"Crew Dragon is at NASA's Plum Brook Station testing facility in Ohio, home to the largest thermal vacuum chamber in the world, to demonstrate its capability to withstand the extreme temperatures and vacuum of space," it said on Instagram.

Both Boeing and SpaceX plan a test flight without passengers, before putting astronauts on board.

Currently, there are three Americans at the ISS, along with two Russians and a German.

tags


latest videos

Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

also see

Space

China to launch powerful rocket capable of delivering heavier payloads than NASA

Jul 03, 2018

Space

NASA to fund project aimed at turning asteroids into giant, autonomous spacecraft

Jul 08, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy wins its very first contract by the US Air Force

Jul 10, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying AI robot Cimon finally reaches space station

Jul 02, 2018

Space

Human, technical errors cause fresh delay in launch of James Webb Telescope

Jun 28, 2018

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018

science

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018

Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse on Saturday to add to July's list of celestial events

Jul 12, 2018

Heat waves

People can’t think straight without air conditioning during heat waves: Study

Jul 12, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018