Thursday, September 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA might not be able to keep to the 2024 timeline for Artemis moon mission

An official told Congress that it’s good for NASA to have an aggressive goal, but many things need to come together for it to happen.


The Associated PressSep 19, 2019 11:39:10 IST

 A top NASA manager cast doubt Wednesday on the space agency’s ability to land astronauts on the moon by 2024.

Kenneth Bowersox, acting associate administrator for human exploration and operations, told a Congressional subcommittee that NASA is doing its best to meet the White House-imposed deadline. But he noted: “I wouldn’t bet my oldest child’s upcoming birthday present or anything like that.”

Bowersox — a former space shuttle and space station commander — said it’s good for NASA to have “that aggressive goal.” Many things need to come together, like funding and technical challenges, he said, for 2024 to stand a chance.

NASA might not be able to keep to the 2024 timeline for Artemis moon mission

This is the core stage for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. image credit: NASA

“What’s important is that we launch when we’re ready, that we have a successful mission when it launches, and I’m not going to sit here and tell you that just arbitrarily we’re going to make it,” he said in response to questioning by U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, R-FLorida. “There’s a lot of risk in making the date, but we want to try to do it.”

The Trump administration urged NASA in March to accelerate its latest moon-landing plans by four years to 2024. The request came a few months ahead of the 50th anniversary of the first lunar footsteps by Apollo 11′s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

NASA has named the program Artemis after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology and promises the first moonwalking team will include a woman. The pair would land on the lunar south pole, where vast reserves of frozen water could be tapped for future explorers. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine — who’s pushing Artemis every chance he gets — stresses the goal is sustainability this time around, with the moon serving as a critical training ground for Mars expeditions, perhaps in the 2030s.

NASA’s replacement for the Apollo-era Saturn V rocket — the Space Launch System or SLS — is still in development. Its launch debut has slipped repeatedly and, according to Bowersox, will now occur no earlier than the end of next year. This initial test flight will send an Orion capsule around the moon with no one on board.

The space agency still needs to come up with new lunar landers, rovers and spacesuits.

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Florida, asked during the space subcommittee hearing why it’s taking so long and costing so much for NASA “to get back to where we were” during Apollo. The last Apollo mission to the moon was in 1972.

An artist illustration of the Artemis project. image credit: NASA

An artist illustration of the Artemis project. image credit: NASA

Doug Cooke, a former NASA exploration manager now running his own consulting business, said engineers often want to include new technologies and ideas, and therefore the program gets “trapped in that to some degree.”

He favors a simpler Apollo-like approach for getting astronauts back to the moon, requiring fewer launches and critical maneuvers than envisioned under the Artemis program. NASA’s proposed mini outpost around the moon known as Gateway, from which astronauts would descend to the lunar surface, should be delayed until later missions, according to Cooke.

Cooke pointed out the obvious anxiety in Mission Control during the Apollo moon landings.

“It’s hard enough as it is,” he said.

As for whether private companies like SpaceX might beat NASA to the moon, Bowersox said, “I’d still bet on us — but they might be part of our program.”

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Mars 2020

NASA takes its Mars 2020 rover out for a literal spin to check its center of gravity

Sep 13, 2019
NASA takes its Mars 2020 rover out for a literal spin to check its center of gravity
Chandrayaan 2: Strange mass found under Moon's surface near mission's landing site

The Moon

Chandrayaan 2: Strange mass found under Moon's surface near mission's landing site

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA to share before and after images of Vikram lander’s landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA to share before and after images of Vikram lander’s landing site

Sep 11, 2019
Elon Musk's SpaceX is scouting for possible locations to land Starship on Mars

spacex

Elon Musk's SpaceX is scouting for possible locations to land Starship on Mars

Sep 04, 2019
Nat Geo ropes in astronaut, space analyst Jerry Linenger to showcase Chandrayaan 2 soft-landing

Chandrayaan 2

Nat Geo ropes in astronaut, space analyst Jerry Linenger to showcase Chandrayaan 2 soft-landing

Sep 04, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019