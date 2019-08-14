Wednesday, August 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA locks down four potential landing sites on asteroid Bennu to collect samples

The collection of samples is slated for 2020, with the spacecraft expected to return by September 2023.


tech2 News StaffAug 14, 2019 11:18:28 IST

After zeroing in on its target, asteroid Bennu, NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft made a successful close-approach in December 2018. NASA has now announced that it has selected four specific sites on the asteroid for the spacecraft to touchdown and collect samples from — a key milestone in the mission's agenda.

Using close-up images captured of the spinning asteroid, OSIRIS-REx created a comprehensive map of its entire surface to identify the most accessible and safe spots to collect samples from. The mission is NASA's first effort to return samples from an asteroid.

Each of the chosen sites has also been given a name. The four candidate sample sites — Kingfisher, Nightingale, Osprey, and Sandpiper — have been named after birds native to Egypt. The final two sites — one as a primary, and a second site as a backup — will be chosen in December 2019 after studying them in greater detail, NASA said in a press release.

Another decision NASA is yet to make is how much material to collect from each site. This too has a bearing on how safe it will be for OSIRIS-REx be when it lands and gathers a sample from asteroid Bennu’s surface.

NASA locks down four potential landing sites on asteroid Bennu to collect samples

The four candidate landing sites on Bennu. Image: NASA

Nightingale — the northernmost site

There are multiple possible sampling regions in the Nightingale site. This spot mostly contains fine-grain, dark material and has the least reflection (albedo) and surface temperature of the four sites, NASA said.

Candidate 1: Nightingale. Image: NASA

Candidate 1: Nightingale. Image: NASA

Kingfisher — signatures of water

The Kingfisher site is tucked away inside a small crater, which has a diameter of 26 feet and is located near Bennu's equator. While it is surrounded by boulders that would otherwise make the spacecraft's approach risky, the site itself is free of large rocks. Of the four sites, Kingfisher has the strongest indicators for hydrated minerals.

Candidate 2: Kingfisher. Image: NASA

Candidate 2: Kingfisher. Image: NASA

Osprey — abundant carbon-rich signatures

Set inside a different small crater on Bennu, but also on the asteroid' equatorial region, is the third candidate site Osprey. There are multiple potential sampling regions present here. The biggest thing Osprey has going for it is the strong carbon-rich signature from the rocky material present at the site — the highest of the four candidates. A study of rocks in the area surrounding it also suggests that Osprey's regolith (layer of loose sandy and rocky material covering the surface) could be particularly diverse. This could go a long way in studying asteroids, Bennu's composition and its origin.

Candidate 3: Osprey. Image: NASA

Candidate 3: Osprey. Image: NASA

Sandpiper — more water signatures

Located in Bennu's southern hemisphere, Sandpiper is a site on a relatively flat area on the wall of a large crater 63 m in diameter. The abundance of water signatures indicates that Sandpiper contains pristine, hydrated materials that might offer different findings than well-exposed, water-rich minerals on the space rock.

Candidate 4: Sandpiper. Image: NASA

Candidate 4: Sandpiper. Image: NASA

A detailed analysis of the pros and cons of landing on each of the four chosen sites will be done over the next three months by the OSIRIS-REx team. The spacecraft will execute high overhead flybys over each of the sites from 1.29 km away to verify they are safe and have an accessible, sampleable regolith. More maps of features and landmarks on the asteroid will be constructed to feed the spacecraft’s autonomous navigation system to assist the landing sequence.

The sample collection itself is scheduled for the second half of 2020, with OSIRIS-REx scheduled to return to Earth with the samples on 24 September 2023.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

asteroid

Relax, asteroid 2006 QQ23 won't hit us, but it will perform a flyby on 10 August

Aug 06, 2019
Relax, asteroid 2006 QQ23 won't hit us, but it will perform a flyby on 10 August
NASA astronauts try out next-gen spacesuits by SpaceX for the 2020 mission

NASA

NASA astronauts try out next-gen spacesuits by SpaceX for the 2020 mission

Aug 11, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019
NASA says talking computers may become reality due to Sanskrit, claims Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

NewsTracker

NASA says talking computers may become reality due to Sanskrit, claims Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Aug 11, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
NASA's TESS discovers a super-Earth 31 light-years away, could harbour life

super-Earth

NASA's TESS discovers a super-Earth 31 light-years away, could harbour life

Aug 02, 2019

science

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019