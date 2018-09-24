Monday, September 24, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 24 September, 2018 08:43 IST

NASA is conducting a contest to name the next Mars rover: Here's your chance

The 2020 mission addresses many important questions, including that of potential for life on Mars.

NASA is on the lookout for a partner to conduct a contest among students to name the agency's next rover to the Red Planet — the Mars 2020 mission — in the 2019 academic year.

The Mars 2020 rover mission addresses high-priority science goals for Mars, including key questions about the potential for life on the Red Planet.

Corporations, nonprofits and educational organisations interested in sponsoring the contest can send proposals to NASA.

To be considered, all proposals must be received by 9 October, NASA said in a statement on Friday, 21 September.

A rendition of the Mars 2020 rover studying its surroundings. Image courtesy: NASA

A rendition of the Mars 2020 rover studying its surroundings. Image courtesy: NASA

"We've been doing naming contests since the very first Mars rover back in 1997," said Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, in Washington.

"Thousands of kids participate, and their enthusiasm for the contest and Mars is infectious," Zurbuchen said.

The selected partner will have an opportunity to be part of a historic mission, NASA said.

Mars 2020 is targeted for launch in July or August 2020 from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

India's Drone Policy Explained

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

