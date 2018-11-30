Friday, November 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA InSight unfolds solar arrays, snaps some pictures on Mars after safety checks

Engineers plan to fold open & use InSight’s five arms to get cracking on some geology experiments.

tech2 News Staff Nov 30, 2018 09:41 AM IST

NASA’s InSight lander touched down safely on Mars after a seven-month-long journey, and sent its mission team an image for confirmation just minutes later.

InSight acquired this image of the area in front of the lander using its lander-mounted Instrument Context Camera (ICC) hours after landing. Image courtesy: NASA

InSight acquired this dust-laden image of the area in front of the lander using its lander-mounted Instrument Context Camera (ICC) hours after landing. Image courtesy: NASA

Soon after, InSight got to work on some self-imposed health checks before unfolding its robot arm and solar arrays to soak up some sun and charge its batteries.

The lander has also deployed its first sensors from science experiments on Mars: quake-detectors.

InSight took this image using its robotic arm-mounted, Instrument Deployment Camera (IDC) on the day it landed. All the instruments in the frame are parts of the lander's onboard experiments. Image courtesy: NASA

InSight took this image using its robotic arm-mounted, Instrument Deployment Camera (IDC) on the day it landed. All the instruments in the frame are parts of the lander's onboard experiments. Image courtesy: NASA

"Slowly releasing all my pent-up tension, starting with loosening my grapple, as these before-and-after pics show," NASA InSight's Twitter account said.

"Until I'm ready to stretch my arm out, my camera angles will be the same."

Engineers are soon planning to use InSight’s five arms to get started on some more of the robot geologist’s experiments.

InSight has two full-colour cameras onboard, that have sent back 3 images already over the 2 days since its successful landing.

NASA is yet to announce that all the other instruments on InSight are in good shape: the CERN-engineered seismometer to seek out Marsquakes small or large, and its sensors to measure escaping heat from Mars’ surface.

A replica of the Mars InSight lander at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. Image courtesy: NASA

A replica of the Mars InSight lander at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. Image courtesy: NASA

InSight has no instruments or missions to detect life, though. That will be left to future rovers like the Mars 2020, which will collect rocks that will eventually be brought back to Earth and analysed for evidence of ancient life.

The spacecraft was built by NASA to last for a two-year mission on the planet, during which it is expected to learn more than any spacecraft before about Mars' rocky, quake(y) geology.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

CubeSats

NASA InSight's tiny sattelite companions gear up for their biggest test yet Monday

Nov 23, 2018

InSight Mars Landing

NASA and the InSight spacecraft gear up for a risky landing on Mars next week

Nov 21, 2018

Mars Mission

NASA InSight lands safely on Mars, begins early tests on its dusty, equatorial home after relaying first images from the Red Planet

Nov 27, 2018

NASA InSight

NASA's InSight to land on Mars at 1.30 am tonight: Here's how to watch it live

Nov 26, 2018

NewsTracker

NASA's InSight lands on Mars; Twitter is obsessed with scientists' 'crazy handshake dance' and the 'cool hat guy'

Nov 27, 2018

NASA InSight

NASA's InSight spacecraft is on track for landing on Mars on 26 November

Nov 22, 2018

science

NASA InSight

NASA InSight unfolds solar arrays, snaps some pictures on Mars after safety checks

Nov 30, 2018

Healthcare

India's public healthcare: Moving from 'biggest' to 'finest' infrastructure a must

Nov 30, 2018

Chemotherapy

New immunotherapy treatment shows promising results for stubborn breast cancers

Nov 29, 2018

Climate Change

In 4 years, 200% more Indians exposed to heatwaves, billions of hours in labour lost

Nov 29, 2018