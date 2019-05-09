Thursday, May 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA IceBridge: Scientists film twin troubles plaguing Greenland's melting glaciers

Greenland's single-largest frozen freshwater reserve — over 1.5 kilometres thick — is melting early this year.

tech2 News StaffMay 09, 2019 16:13:49 IST

From aeroplane hundreds of feet above Greenland's largest glaciers, scientists are peering down to map melting ice and flowing rivers in the glaciers below.

They've found many tiny blue pools of melting ice on the ground that has formed a lot sooner than one might expect for this time of the year. It isn't summer in the Arctic yet, and the premature melting researchers are seeing in Greenland glaciers, has them concerned.

This finding is a big deal!

Blue ponds forming on the icy surface before summers strongly suggest that the region could experience above-average levels of melting ice this season.

NASA IceBridge: Scientists film twin troubles plaguing Greenlands melting glaciers

Greenland glaciers are facing twin threats. Image: Flickr

Researchers part of NASA's Operation IceBridge project are watching these glaciers as part of a larger mission to study the changes in Earth's polar ice in recent years.

"Although the story of the summer of 2019 in Greenland hasn't yet been written, it's starting on a worrying note," Joe MacGregor, project scientist for NASA's Operation IceBridge, told Mashable.

NASA's airborne science lab — the P-3B (left) and the DC-8 (right) — have been used extensively by the IceBridge mission. Image credit: NASA

NASA's airborne science lab — the P-3B (left) and the DC-8 (right) — have been used extensively by the IceBridge mission. Image credit: NASA

More than any other polar region in the world, Greenland has seen melting at higher-than-normal rates for two decades now. Pre-summer ice melts have been seen before in late-May and early-June, but the temperature in Greenland has been much warmer than average this year, MacGregor explained.

The region pictured in the video is in west-central Greenland, home to the massive, fastest-moving glacier Jakobshavn Isbræ. Scientists in the IceBridge project have visited the Jakobshavn glacier and some of the large glaciers nearby three times this season, and the early melt seems to be affecting all of these frozen reserves to varying degrees.

The future of Jakobshavn is something scientists are keen to watch. It's famous among glaciers as the source of the iceberg that sunk the Titanic. But this bed of ice — over a kilometre and a half thick — is Greenland's single-largest reserve of frozen freshwater. In the long run, ocean temperatures are gradually warming, but these glaciers are also extremely sensitive to ocean temperatures, making it a twin threat.

Reliable data from satellites have tracked Greenland's ice loss, which is six times faster than 40 years ago. Exposed ice also prompts the water beneath to absorbs even more heat, and speed up the melt even further.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout experts Kumble and Lara decode Rashid Khan, dissect Kohli and ABD's struggles


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics


also see

Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

May 07, 2019
Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality
Cleaning up India’s air pollution — damned if we don’t, damned if we do?

Air Pollution

Cleaning up India’s air pollution — damned if we don’t, damned if we do?

May 08, 2019
Titan Company's fourth quarter net profit jumps 14% at Rs 348 cr, total income increases to Rs 4,945 cr

NewsTracker

Titan Company's fourth quarter net profit jumps 14% at Rs 348 cr, total income increases to Rs 4,945 cr

May 08, 2019
Teen activist Greta Thunberg calls out UK Parliament on climate change inaction

Climate change

Teen activist Greta Thunberg calls out UK Parliament on climate change inaction

Apr 24, 2019
Fewer Happy Feet: Baby penguin numbers lower than past years, climate change blamed

Climate Change

Fewer Happy Feet: Baby penguin numbers lower than past years, climate change blamed

Apr 25, 2019
National climate change emergency to be forcefully declared by UK's Labour party

Climate Change

National climate change emergency to be forcefully declared by UK's Labour party

Apr 29, 2019

science

Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

Battery tech

Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

May 09, 2019
Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

Algae

Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

May 09, 2019
Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

Conservation

Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

May 09, 2019
Indigenous and local communities are key players in preventing the sixth mass extinction

Biodiversity

Indigenous and local communities are key players in preventing the sixth mass extinction

May 08, 2019