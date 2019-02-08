Monday, February 11, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA finds unsual storms on Uranus, Neptune surface in yearly planet checkup

The mysterious dark storm was discovered by Hubble during Neptune's southern summer.

tech2 News Staff Feb 11, 2019 11:06:26 IST

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has found strange storms that are raging on the surfaces of Neptune and Uranus, which could help solve the mystery of the storm circling around Uranus' north pole.

Much like Earth, the gas giants Uranus and Neptune also have seasons that probably drive some of the features and seasonal changes in their atmospheres. However, their seasons are much longer than on our planet. One summer on Uranus, for instance, would last 42 Earth years.

The storm first appeared during the planet's southern summer, the fourth and latest mysterious dark vortex captured by Hubble since 1993.

Two other dark storms were discovered by the Voyager 2 spacecraft in 1989 as it flew by the remote planet, NASA said.

Credits: NASA, ESA, A. Simon (NASA Goddard Space Flight Center), and M.H. Wong and A. Hsu (University of California, Berkeley)

Credits: NASA, ESA, A. Simon (NASA Goddard Space Flight Center), and M.H. Wong and A. Hsu (University of California, Berkeley)

Since then, only Hubble has had the sensitivity in blue light to track these elusive features, which have appeared and faded quickly.

A study led by Andrew Hsu, an undergraduate student at the University of California, Berkeley in the US, estimated that the dark spots appear every four to six years at different latitudes and disappear after about two years.

Hubble uncovered the latest storm in September last year in Neptune's northern hemisphere. The feature is roughly 6,800 miles across.

To the right of the dark feature are bright white "companion clouds." Hubble has observed similar clouds accompanying previous vortices.

Like Jupiter's Great Red Spot, the dark vortices swirl in an anti-cyclonic direction and seem to dredge up material from deeper levels in the ice giant's atmosphere.

The Hubble observations show that as early as 2016, increased cloud activity in the region preceded the vortex's appearance.

Credits: NASA, ESA, A. Simon (NASA Goddard Space Flight Center), and M.H. Wong and A. Hsu (University of California, Berkeley)

Credits: NASA, ESA, A. Simon (NASA Goddard Space Flight Center), and M.H. Wong and A. Hsu (University of California, Berkeley)

The images indicate that the vortices probably develop deeper in Neptune's atmosphere, becoming visible only when the top of the storm reaches higher altitudes.

The snapshot of Uranus, like the image of Neptune, reveals a dominant feature: a vast bright stormy cloud cap across the North Pole.

Scientists believe this new feature is a result of Uranus' unique rotation. Unlike every other planet in the solar system, Uranus is tipped over almost onto its side.

Because of this extreme tilt, during the planet's summer the Sun shines almost directly onto the North Pole and never sets.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

also see

Solar Systems

Huge cosmic collision in an alien galaxy hints at a new theory in astronomy

Feb 05, 2019

Hubble telescope

NASA's Hubble Telescope stumbles upon a dwarf galaxy 30 million light years away

Feb 03, 2019

Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Feb 01, 2019

Earth and Moon

Stunning image of Moon's far side and Earth captured by Chinese satellite

Feb 06, 2019

Space Hotel

Luxury space hotel Aurora Station could open its doors to guests as early as 2021

Jan 30, 2019

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

science

Genetic Engineering

Can genetically engineered trees help save the world's disappearing forests?

Feb 11, 2019

Cancer Cure

Scientist finds cure for HPV infection, cervical cancer after 20 years of trying

Feb 11, 2019

Gene Editing

University of California wins patent for pioneering CRISPR gene editing technology

Feb 11, 2019

Galaxy Collision

Two neighbouring galaxies are coming at our Milky Way in 4.5 billion years

Feb 11, 2019