NASA delays space walk over astronaut's undisclosed 'minor medical issue'

Mark Vande Hei and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide were supposed to venture out Tuesday to install a bracket for new solar wings but NASA said the work can wait.


The Associated PressAug 25, 2021 09:57:08 IST

NASA is delaying a spacewalk at the International Space Station this week because of an undisclosed medical issue involving one of its astronauts.

Officials announced the postponement Monday, less than 24 hours before

ISS crew member Mark Vande Hei of NASA won't be able to conduct spacewalk due to a medical issue. Image credit: NASA

was supposed to float outside.

Vande Hei is dealing with “a minor medical issue,” officials said in a statement. It’s not an emergency, they noted, but didn’t provide any further details.

Vande Hei, 54, a retired Army colonel, has been at the space station since April and is expected to remain there until next spring for a full one-year mission. This is his second station stay.

He and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide were supposed to venture out Tuesday to install a bracket for new solar wings. NASA said the work can wait.

The spacewalk will be rescheduled after this weekend’s planned supply run by SpaceX and a September series of spacewalks on the Russian side of the orbiting lab, according to NASA.

