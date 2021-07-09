Friday, July 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA conducts analysis of asteroid Ryugu sample brought by JAXA’s Hayabusa2

These samples were gathered by Hayabusa2, the spacecraft created by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency JAXA.


FP TrendingJul 09, 2021 16:18:53 IST

The first sample of asteroid Ryugu has recently arrived at the Johnson Space Center, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The sample is the first one to which has been sent to NASA for further investigation, according to a NASA blog. These samples were gathered by Hayabusa2, the spacecraft created by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency JAXA.

The scientists analysing asteroid Ryugu include Mike Zolensky who is the deputy leader of the mineralogy-petrology subteam for the preliminary analysis effort. He has analysed the sample to determine its basic nature. Jangmi Han from the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Division also worked along with Zolensky to study the Ryugu sample. NASA’s James Martinez from the Structural Engineering Division at Johnson Space Center also worked on the asteroid Ryugu sample. The Scanning Electron Microscopy Lab of the Center was also used for sample analysis.

Image: NASA

Image: NASA

The Science Times reports that the analysis gave results in five days. NASA has conducted the analysis to determine if there is any evidence of correlation between the composition of Ryugu and our planet. The results would give scientists insight into the formation of the solar system, origin of Earth and its evolution.

A previous study which was published over a month ago found that the boulders on the asteroids have 70 percent empty space. Space.com reports that they have been found to be as porous as the ancient planetesimals. This suggests that these rocks may contain remnants of the solar system.

The samples from Ryugu's surface were captured by the Hayabusa2 in 2019. They were returned to Earth in December 2020.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

artemis

Robot to launch on Artemis' uncrewed mission named ‘Moonikin’ after Arturo Campos

Jun 30, 2021
Robot to launch on Artemis' uncrewed mission named ‘Moonikin’ after Arturo Campos
Nora al-Matrooshi will soon start training to become UAE's first female astronaut

UAE space

Nora al-Matrooshi will soon start training to become UAE's first female astronaut

Jul 08, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021