Thursday, July 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA boss tells US senate that moon mission will not be possible without stable funding

Donald Trump has ordered NASA to move up their timeline of the launch of Artemis to 2024.

tech2 News StaffJul 18, 2019 16:56:43 IST

Jim Bridenstine the administrator of NASA spoke to a Senate panel on Wednesday about the importance of having a proper budget for their missions.

US President Donald Trump wants to go to the moon and stay there. He ordered NASA to move up their timeline from 2028 to 2024.

To fulfil this order NASA is working to refine their plans to fit this increased timeline. They proposed a plan to use the moon as a stop to Mars. Their Artemis mission will send the first woman and the next man to the Moon.

NASA boss tells US senate that moon mission will not be possible without stable funding

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. Reuters

NASA last landed on the moon in 1972. They need a lander for their mission but it needs to be developed. Bridenstine talks to the committee of the dangers of freezing funds which would mean that the development of the lander for the mission would come to a halt.

The Artemis program is said to cost $20 billion to $30 billion over the next five years. They have requested a supplemental budget of $1.6 billion for the 202o budget to help with developing the lander.

Artemis 1 will be the launch of the first SLS rocket and Orion capsule in 2021. In the 2022-2023 timeline, NASA plans to launch Artemis 2 which will be the crewed launch to the Moon.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Moon

Only 12 Americans have ever set foot on the moon, here’s what they thought of it

Jul 10, 2019
Only 12 Americans have ever set foot on the moon, here’s what they thought of it
50 years on, conspiracy and doubt still follows the moon landing of the Apollo 11

moon landing

50 years on, conspiracy and doubt still follows the moon landing of the Apollo 11

Jul 09, 2019
Following the journey of the Apollo 11 mission in 15 iconic visuals

Apollo 11

Following the journey of the Apollo 11 mission in 15 iconic visuals

Jul 17, 2019
50 years later, surviving two astronauts of Apollo 11 mission to meet at launchpad

Apollo 11

50 years later, surviving two astronauts of Apollo 11 mission to meet at launchpad

Jul 16, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: Strange mass found under Moon's surface near mission's landing site

The Moon

Chandrayaan 2: Strange mass found under Moon's surface near mission's landing site

Jul 13, 2019
To the Moon & back: Future missions planned by various countries to our natural satellite

moon missions

To the Moon & back: Future missions planned by various countries to our natural satellite

Jul 05, 2019

science

Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Hysterectomies

Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Jul 18, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019