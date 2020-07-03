Friday, July 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA, Boeing begin Green Run testing of the Space Launch System's core stage for Artemis 1

SLS is an advanced launch vehicle will carry humans beyond Earth’s orbit, to the moon, Mars and one day to deep space.


FP TrendingJul 03, 2020 14:18:19 IST

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in May announced that it is resuming work on a series of tests to bring the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket core stage to life for the first time. The space agency has given the contract to lead the rocket's construction to Boeing.

Now, reports have emerged informing that Boeing is testing the core stage of the first SLS at the NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

“It's very rewarding. It's the first time that this test has been run; this is a first-of-its-kind type of rocket, the world's largest, most powerful rocket ever built,” Boeing's green-run director Mark Nappi told Space.com.

NASA, Boeing begin Green Run testing of the Space Launch Systems core stage for Artemis 1

The massive core stage for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is in the B-2 Test Stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, for the core stage Green Run test series. Image credit: NASA

Engineers in January began activating the stage’s components one by one over several months through a series of initial tests and functional checks, both of which are collectively called Green Run.

“Green Run is the step-by-step testing and analysis of the new SLS rocket core stage that will send astronauts to the Moon," said Richard Sheppard, the SLS Stages Green Run Test Lead from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Space Launch System is an advanced launch vehicle that NASA expects will carry humans beyond Earth’s orbit, stretching to the moon, Mars and perhaps, one day, deep space. The space agency is planning to land a human mission using SLS on the moon in 2024.

The testing process has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only one test was carried out before the COVID-19 halted the work at Stennis.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NASA

Coronavirus Outbreak: NASA develops a PULSE pendant that is supposed to help keep your hands away from your face

Jun 30, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: NASA develops a PULSE pendant that is supposed to help keep your hands away from your face
Coronavirus Outbreak: Member of Maharashtra govt's COVID-19 task force tests positive

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Member of Maharashtra govt's COVID-19 task force tests positive

Jul 02, 2020
LaLiga: Fans to be asked to wear face masks, avoid hugs and high-fives when they're eventually allowed in stands

KickingAround

LaLiga: Fans to be asked to wear face masks, avoid hugs and high-fives when they're eventually allowed in stands

Jun 22, 2020
India reports 14,821 new COVID-19 patients, 445 deaths in past 24 hours; total case count crosses 4.2 lakh with toll now at 13,699

NewsTracker

India reports 14,821 new COVID-19 patients, 445 deaths in past 24 hours; total case count crosses 4.2 lakh with toll now at 13,699

Jun 22, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Cricket South Africa reports seven positive COVID-19 cases in organisation

Coronavirus Outbreak: Cricket South Africa reports seven positive COVID-19 cases in organisation

Jun 22, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Former India batsman Sandeep Patil urges players to remain mentally strong, injury-free when cricket resumes

sportstracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Former India batsman Sandeep Patil urges players to remain mentally strong, injury-free when cricket resumes

Jun 21, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020