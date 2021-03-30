Tuesday, March 30, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA begins assembling spacecraft bound for metal-rich asteroid Psyche

Scientists think it is composed mainly of iron and nickel and the spacecraft is supposed to launch by August 2022.


FP TrendingMar 30, 2021 15:29:12 IST

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has started assembling the major components of the Psyche spacecraft which will explore the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The Space Agency plans to launch the spacecraft by August 2022. The agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California has received the components. Currently, the assembly, test, and launch operations are going on at the Centre. The assembled spacecraft will be delivered to Cape Canaveral, Florida from where it will be propelled into space.

NASA begins assembling spacecraft bound for metal-rich asteroid Psyche

Engineers and technicians prepare to move the chassis of NASA’s Psyche spacecraft from its shipping container to a dolly inside JPL’s Spacecraft Assembly Facility just after the chassis was delivered by Maxar Technologies in late March of 2021.
Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Arizona State University’s Lindy Elkins-Tanton, who is the principal investigator leading the Psyche said, “Building this complex, precision piece of engineering during the year of COVID is absolutely a triumph of human determination and excellence.”

The Journey

The spacecraft will begin a probe of a metal-rich asteroid-also named Psyche, which is a part of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists are speculating that Psyche is majorly composed of iron and nickel and it could be the core of an early planet.

“It’s exciting watching it all come together, and it’s the part of the project life cycle that I love the most,” commented Psyche Project Manager Henry Stone of JPL.

“But it’s a really intense phase as well. It’s intricate choreography, and if one activity runs into a problem, it can impact the whole process. Staying on schedule at this phase of the mission is absolutely critical,” he added.

By next year, the spacecraft will fly by Mars, and by May 2023 it will be assisted by the gravity of the planet. According to NASA, by 2026, it will go into orbit around the asteroid. For the next 21 months, the Psyche spacecraft will gather science data on the asteroid.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Ingenuity helicopter

NASA hopes that Ingenuity helicopter takes flight on Mars by early April

Mar 24, 2021
NASA hopes that Ingenuity helicopter takes flight on Mars by early April
NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter clears tests, inches closer to historic first flight in April

Ingenuity Helicopter

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter clears tests, inches closer to historic first flight in April

Mar 22, 2021
Where did all of Mars' water go? NASA thinks its trapped under its surface

Mars

Where did all of Mars' water go? NASA thinks its trapped under its surface

Mar 17, 2021
Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Space Race

Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Mar 29, 2021
Missing water on Mars may not have 'escaped to space', could be lurking underground: Study

Water on Mars

Missing water on Mars may not have 'escaped to space', could be lurking underground: Study

Mar 18, 2021
Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Martian Clouds

Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Mar 23, 2021

science

WHO COVID-19 origins report: Virus may have jumped from bats to humans via second animal; lab leak highly unlikely

COVID-19 origins

WHO COVID-19 origins report: Virus may have jumped from bats to humans via second animal; lab leak highly unlikely

Mar 29, 2021
Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Space Race

Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Mar 29, 2021
Brood X: Billions of cicadas to emerge after spending 17 years burrowed underground

Insects

Brood X: Billions of cicadas to emerge after spending 17 years burrowed underground

Mar 29, 2021
Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Climate Control

Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Mar 26, 2021