Sunday, August 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA astronauts try out next-gen spacesuits by SpaceX for the 2020 mission

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley underwent 'suit-up procedures' at SpaceX headquarters.


tech2 News StaffAug 11, 2019 15:22:08 IST

NASA astronauts recently tried out the next-gen space suits by SpaceX for the scheduled 2020 launch as part of the agency's Commercial Crew program.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley underwent 'suit-up procedures' at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, where they donned the new suits for a full launch day dry run, CNet reports. NASA has shared some pictures of the two astronauts wearing the suits.

NASA astronauts try out next-gen spacesuits by SpaceX for the 2020 mission

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken simulates a Crew Dragon launch at SpaceX headquarters. Image: NASA

The pair also ran through several emergency scenarios. The purpose of the dry run was to practice all the steps that will go down before the Falcon 9 rocket propels the astronauts to the International Space Station.

The training exercise is one of several that NASA astronauts have participated in with their commercial crew partners, Boeing and SpaceX, in preparation for crew flight tests.

NASA astronaut Doug Hurley trying on the SpaceX suit. Image: NASA

NASA astronaut Doug Hurley trying on the SpaceX suit. Image: NASA

As of June 2019, NASA JPL team had put together the Mars 2020 missions rover's back shell, descent-and-cruise-stage and tested them as well. The launch window for the rover opens on 17 July 2020, according to NASA.

If it launches as planned, the rover is estimated to arrive on Mars by 18 February 2021. Mars 2020 will look for ancient habitable conditions on the planet and microbial life. It will also collect rock and soil samples to study for biological signatures.

With inputs from ANI.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

SpaceX

SpaceX is expanding its Florida facilities to accommodate the Starship launch

Aug 05, 2019
SpaceX is expanding its Florida facilities to accommodate the Starship launch
SpaceX defers launch of Israeli AMOS-17 satellite after spotting a fault in Falcon 9

SpaceX

SpaceX defers launch of Israeli AMOS-17 satellite after spotting a fault in Falcon 9

Aug 06, 2019
Solar sail made by Bill Nye's Planetary Society takes wing in space after 2-week delay

LightSail-2

Solar sail made by Bill Nye's Planetary Society takes wing in space after 2-week delay

Jul 29, 2019
Launch of satellite Amos-17 gets space arch rivals SpaceX and Boeing to work together

Amos-17

Launch of satellite Amos-17 gets space arch rivals SpaceX and Boeing to work together

Aug 08, 2019
Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019
Historic: SpaceX grabs Falcon 9 fairing for reuse after launch of Israeli AMOS-17 satellite

SpaceX

Historic: SpaceX grabs Falcon 9 fairing for reuse after launch of Israeli AMOS-17 satellite

Aug 07, 2019

science

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019
So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019