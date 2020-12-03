Thursday, December 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA astronauts harvest radish crop aboard the ISS for the first time ever 

According to NASA, the experiment will allow them to identify the optimum balance of care and feeding needed to produce quality plants.


FP TrendingDec 03, 2020 16:10:49 IST

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, on 30 November, harvested radish plants grown in the Advanced Plant Habitat (APH) aboard the International Space Station.

According to NASA, she collected and wrapped in foil, each of the 20 radish plants, placing them in cold storage for the return trip to Earth in 2021 during SpaceX's 22nd Commercial Resupply Services mission.

As per NASA, the experiment, Plant Habitat-02 (PH-02) is the first time NASA has grown radishes on the orbiting laboratory. They selected the plant because it is well understood by scientists and reaches maturity in just under a month. Furthermore, they are nutritious, edible and genetically similar to Arabidopsis that researchers frequently study in microgravity.

NASA astronauts harvest radish crop aboard the ISS for the first time ever 

NASA astronaut and Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Kate Rubins checks out radish plants growing for the Plant Habitat-02 experiment that seeks to optimize plant growth in the unique environment of space and evaluate nutrition and taste of the plants.
Credits: NASA

Speaking about the experiment, Nicole Dufour, NASA APH program manager at Kennedy Space Center stated that radishes are a different kind of crop compared to leafy greens that astronauts have previously grown on the space station, adding that growing a range of crops helps them understand which plants thrive in microgravity and offer the best variety and nutritional balance for astronauts on long-term missions.

The study’s principal investigator, Karl Hasenstein added that radishes provide great research possibilities by virtue of their sensitive bulb formation and one can grow 20 plants in the APH, analyse CO2 effects, and mineral acquisition and distribution.

According to NASA, the experiment will allow them to identify the optimum balance of care and feeding needed to produce quality plants.

The study's principal investigator, Karl Hasenstein hopes to learn how space conditions like weightlessness affect plant growth. However, the historic harvest does not mean a conclusion to the experiment, Dufour has added.

According to her, after the first harvest, a second carrier will be used to repeat the experiment by planting another set of radish seeds to increase sample size and improve scientific accuracy.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

earth from space

NASA astronaut shares a video of the Earth while travelling to the ISS on SpaceX's Crew Dragon, it goes viral

Nov 30, 2020
NASA astronaut shares a video of the Earth while travelling to the ISS on SpaceX's Crew Dragon, it goes viral
Elon Musk says humans will travel to Mars in six years, have fully autonomous cars in 10 years

Elon Musk

Elon Musk says humans will travel to Mars in six years, have fully autonomous cars in 10 years

Dec 03, 2020
Dilapidated Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory telescope collapses after receiver falls into radio dish

Arecibo Observatory

Dilapidated Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory telescope collapses after receiver falls into radio dish

Dec 02, 2020
Repair work for Arecibo telescope too dangerous, will be dismantled after 57 years of service

Arecibo Observatory

Repair work for Arecibo telescope too dangerous, will be dismantled after 57 years of service

Nov 20, 2020
NASA study finds that there was nearly 20 percent drop in global nitrogen dioxide levels due to COVID-19 lockdown

air pollution

NASA study finds that there was nearly 20 percent drop in global nitrogen dioxide levels due to COVID-19 lockdown

Nov 19, 2020
NASA-ESA launch Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite to monitor the oceans

satellite launch

NASA-ESA launch Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite to monitor the oceans

Nov 23, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 02, 2020
Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

COVID-19 rapid test

Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

Dec 02, 2020
SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

COVID-19 infection

SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

Dec 01, 2020
Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Falling Meteorite

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Dec 01, 2020