Wednesday, July 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy, Bob Behnken to take part in second spacewalk at 5 pm IST today: How to watch it live

The spacewalk is being conducted to swap out six nickel-hydrogen batteries with three lithium-ion batteries and will last six-seven hours.


tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2020 12:53:12 IST

On 26 June, NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken conducted the first of four spacewalks. During their six hours and seven minutes outside, Cassidy lost a mirror from his spacesuit's left sleeve. He had no idea it had happened and went about completing his work - swapping out old batteries with new Lithium-ion batteries that are connected to the ISS' solar arrays. The American duo also managed to complete some extra tasks that were originally scheduled for today (1 July).

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy, Bob Behnken to take part in second spacewalk at 5 pm IST today: How to watch it live

Astronaut Chris Cassidy takes a selfie outside the ISS. Image credit: NASA/Twitter

Cassidy said he has no idea how the small mirror on his left sleeve came off as the band for the mirror "is on pretty tight". He thinks it might've got caught on a metal tether attachment as he exited the airlock.

“I just happened to glance down and I saw this reflecting thing disappearing into the darkness, and that was the last I saw of it,” Cassidy said in an interview with The Associated Press. “That was a real bummer for me.”

One down, three to go

Another spacewalk has been planned for today and will begin at 5:05 pm IST. He said he will use a spare one for today's walk. This will be the second walk that Behnken and he will undertake together.

Spacewalking astronauts wear a mirror on each sleeve in order to see the displays on their chest control panel.

During today's excursion, both NASA astronauts will complete the battery replacement to upgrade one of two power channels on the Internation Space Station. They will be removing six nickel-hydrogen batteries and replacing them with three new lithium-ion batteries along with the adapter plates that completes the power circuit to the new batteries.

emoving six nickel-hydrogen batteries and replacing them with three new lithium-ion batteries along with the adapter plates that completes the power circuit to the new batteries. Image credit: Twiiter/NASA

emoving six nickel-hydrogen batteries and replacing them with three new lithium-ion batteries along with the adapter plates that completes the power circuit to the new batteries. Image credit: Twiiter/NASA

According to a NASA blog, their work will also include routing power and ethernet cables in preparation for the installation of a new external wireless communications system with an enhanced HD camera and to increase helmet camera coverage for future spacewalks. To support future power system upgrades, they also will remove a device called an “H-Fixture” that was installed before the solar arrays were launched to the space station

This spacewalk is also supposed to last from anywhere around six to seven hours. NASA astronauts and SpaceX's Crew Dragon commander Doug Hurley along with Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner will help Cassidy and Behnken during today's walk. This will be the eighth spacewalk for each astronaut.

Cassidy is already two-and-a-half months into a six-month mission, along with his two Russians counterparts - Anatoly Ivanishin and Vagner - who launched with him from Kazakhstan. Behnken and Doug Hurley arrived at the ISS via a SpaceX spacecraft a month ago and will be staying there till August.

You can watch it LIVE here:

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NASA

NASA will allow SpaceX to reuse its Crew Dagon spaceships, Falcon 9 boosters to fly astronauts to the ISS

Jun 25, 2020
NASA will allow SpaceX to reuse its Crew Dagon spaceships, Falcon 9 boosters to fly astronauts to the ISS
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches new GPS satellite for US Space Force

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches new GPS satellite for US Space Force

Jul 01, 2020
Virgin Galactic, NASA to work jointly on private tourism, space station visits

Space Tourism

Virgin Galactic, NASA to work jointly on private tourism, space station visits

Jun 23, 2020
EU to get serious about its space ventures; will plough in more money in order to keep up with Chinese, US ambitions

space ventures

EU to get serious about its space ventures; will plough in more money in order to keep up with Chinese, US ambitions

Jul 01, 2020
SpaceX reveals opportunity for enthusiasts to beta-test Starlink internet when launched

Starlink Beta Test

SpaceX reveals opportunity for enthusiasts to beta-test Starlink internet when launched

Jun 23, 2020
UFO on a stick: Reddit user posts five never-before-seen images of SpaceX’s Starlink ground devices

SpaceX

UFO on a stick: Reddit user posts five never-before-seen images of SpaceX’s Starlink ground devices

Jun 24, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020