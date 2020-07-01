Wednesday, July 01, 2020Back to
NASA astronaut Bob Behnken tweets breathtaking pictures of the ‘boundary between night and day’

FP TrendingJul 01, 2020 15:41:23 IST

Two breathtaking images of the boundary between night and day captured and shared by astronaut Robert Behnken are creating a buzz on social media. According to a report by Mirror the NASA astronaut onboard the International Space Station, or ISS, captured the images.

Sharing the images on Twitter, Robert Behnken wrote, "My favourite views of our planet that capture the boundary between night and day."

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken captured an image of the day turning to night on the surface of Earth. Image credit: Twitter

One of the images was in darkness, while the other was in the light.

Since being shared the images have received more than 59,000 likes and a number of people took to the comment section to react to the pictures.

Here's what people wrote:

A number of the Flat Earthers took to the comment section questioning the authenticity of the photo, which shows that the Earth is round.

According to NASA, the Flat Earth conspiracy is not new and has been gaining quite a lot of attention in recent years. The space agency said that humans have known that the Earth is round for more than 2,000 years.

"Today, scientists use geodesy, which is the science of measuring Earth's shape, gravity and rotation. Geodesy provides accurate measurements that show Earth is round. With GPS and other satellites, scientists can measure Earth's size and shape to within a centimetre," NASA said.

Bob Behnken along with Doug Hurley became the first crew to fly in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. Both the astronauts launched to the space station during SpaceX's historic Demo-2 mission on 30 May.

Last month astronaut Dough Hurley had shared an incredible photo of Saharan dust plume spreading over the Atlantic Ocean.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

