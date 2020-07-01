FP Trending

Two breathtaking images of the boundary between night and day captured and shared by astronaut Robert Behnken are creating a buzz on social media. According to a report by Mirror the NASA astronaut onboard the International Space Station, or ISS, captured the images.

Sharing the images on Twitter, Robert Behnken wrote, "My favourite views of our planet that capture the boundary between night and day."

One of the images was in darkness, while the other was in the light.

My favorite views of our planet that capture the boundary between night and day. pic.twitter.com/Jo3tYH8s9E — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) June 28, 2020

Since being shared the images have received more than 59,000 likes and a number of people took to the comment section to react to the pictures.

Here's what people wrote:

Unbelievable Day Meets Night ☀️✨ pic.twitter.com/wPNwqZzjqc — venus ‍♀️ (@venus47203379) June 29, 2020

Thank you for sharing, I've only gotten to see them from a plane flying, these are great shots! Keep sharing! — *Tracey Richardson* (@Tracey_san) June 28, 2020

Thank you so much for these photos! They inspire us to to dream while we hope to join you in space sometime in the future! — Everything SpaceX (@spacex360) June 28, 2020

Wow that is such an incredible picture. It’s 5’O’clock somewhere — BONJOUR (@_Missjulie123) June 29, 2020

Breathtaking. — Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethThorp) June 28, 2020

Nice picture. The experience must be incredible! — Gustavo Correia (@Gusttavc) June 29, 2020

Awesomeness at it's peak — Temitope Farombi (@TFatombi) June 29, 2020

A number of the Flat Earthers took to the comment section questioning the authenticity of the photo, which shows that the Earth is round.

According to NASA, the Flat Earth conspiracy is not new and has been gaining quite a lot of attention in recent years. The space agency said that humans have known that the Earth is round for more than 2,000 years.

"Today, scientists use geodesy, which is the science of measuring Earth's shape, gravity and rotation. Geodesy provides accurate measurements that show Earth is round. With GPS and other satellites, scientists can measure Earth's size and shape to within a centimetre," NASA said.

Bob Behnken along with Doug Hurley became the first crew to fly in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. Both the astronauts launched to the space station during SpaceX's historic Demo-2 mission on 30 May.

Last month astronaut Dough Hurley had shared an incredible photo of Saharan dust plume spreading over the Atlantic Ocean.