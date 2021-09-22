FP Trending

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is all set to provide full coverage of the upcoming prelaunch and launch activities for Landsat 9 satellite. The latest satellite in the Landsat series, Landsat 9 will join Landsat 8 (sister satellite) in collecting images every eight days from across the planet.

The Landsat 9 satellite is a joint mission by the US Geological Survey (USGS) and NASA that will continue the legacy of monitoring and inspecting Earth’s coastal and land regions. This whole process began with the first Landsat satellite in 1972.

According to a recent press release by NASA, the Landsat 9 is scheduled to launch at 2:11 pm EDT (11:11 am PDT) on Monday, 27 September. The launch will take place from Space Launch Complex 3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 401 rocket.

Live launch coverage will also begin at 11:00 pm IST (1:30 pm EDT or 10:30 am PDT), on the NASA Television, app, and the agency website. The prelaunch and science briefings will begin on 24 September.

Moreover, the carefully accessed data from the Landsat will play a critical role in looking into the wellness of earth and also in helping organisations or people involved in managing resources like forests, crops, and irrigation water. Furthermore, the photos taken from Landsat 9 will be added to the 50 years of free and publicly available data from the mission.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, media participation for this event in news conferences will be made remote. Additionally, a phone bridge will be provided for each briefing so that all can participate in the program.

For the unversed, Landsat’s imaging satellite allows researchers and experts to match or blend the images of human activities on our home planet over the decades.