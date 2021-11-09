Tuesday, November 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA and USGS released the first photos of Earth captured by the Landsat 9 satellite

The satellite, along with its predecessor Landsat 8, will collect approximately 1,500 images daily of the Earth’s surface, and cover the globe every eight days.


FP TrendingNov 09, 2021 13:31:59 IST

The Landsat 9, which was launched on 27 September this year, has collected its first images of the planet Earth. The pictures released by the joint mission between the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have provided a preview of how Landsat 9 will help people understand the effects of climate change and manage vital resources.

The photographs released by Landsat 9 show glimpses from the Navajo Country in Arizona, the Florida panhandle, the city of Detroit with its surrounding area as well as the shorelines and coastal islands of North Australia and landscapes of the Himalayas. The data from these images will help in managing irrigation and monitoring the health of crops. The images, which were collected on 31 October, are available to the public.

Mangroves are prominent along the northwest coast of Australia. The first image collected by Landsat 9, on Oct. 31, 2021, shows mangroves clustered in protected inlets and bays on the edge of the Indian Ocean. Fluffy cumulus clouds and high-altitude cirrus clouds hover nearby. The aqua colors of the shallow near-shore waters give way to the deep, dark blues of the ocean. Image Credits: NASA

Mangroves are prominent along the northwest coast of Australia. The first image collected by Landsat 9, on Oct. 31, 2021, shows mangroves clustered in protected inlets and bays on the edge of the Indian Ocean. Fluffy cumulus clouds and high-altitude cirrus clouds hover nearby. The aqua colors of the shallow near-shore waters give way to the deep, dark blues of the ocean. Image Credits: NASA

The Landsat 9 has two Earth-imaging instruments, with one instrument, the Operational Land Imager 2 (OLI-2),  picking up visible, shortwave-infrared and near-infrared light in nine different wavelengths. The other instrument, known as Thermal Infrared Sensor 2 (TIRS-2), is focused on detecting thermal radiation, which allows researchers to keep a track of the surface temperature.

The satellite can also detect more subtle differences and transmit data with higher radiometric resolution to researchers. The Landsat can perceive differences between more than 16,000 shades of a given wavelength, according to NASA.

The Landsat 9 team of NASA is conducting a 100-day check-out period which includes calibrating the satellite’s instruments and testing its systems and subsystems before handing over the mission to the USGS in January next year.

The satellite, along with its predecessor Landsat 8, will collect approximately 1,500 images daily of the Earth’s surface, and cover the globe every eight days.  The Landsat was launched in 2013 and remains in orbit to date.

Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, said that the Landsat 9 program has the power to “save lives”. He added that the agency will continue to work with the USGS to “strengthen and improve accessibility to Landsat data” both in America and globally to help people gain a better understanding of the effects of climate change and to manage our natural resources more effectively.

The Landsat programme has an unparalleled history of about 50 years in collecting data about the Earth from space. The first Landsat satellite was launched in the year 1972. With Landsat 6 being lost to a launch failure, the Landsat 9 is actually the eighth satellite in the program to reach orbit.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

lunar eclipse

Longest partial eclipse of century to occur on 19 November: Here's everything you need to know

Nov 08, 2021
Longest partial eclipse of century to occur on 19 November: Here's everything you need to know
NASA aims to defend the planet by using its DART mission to destroy an asteroid this month

asteroid

NASA aims to defend the planet by using its DART mission to destroy an asteroid this month

Nov 05, 2021
Climate change, shift in rainfall, temperature could impact crop production by 2030 finds NASA

crop production

Climate change, shift in rainfall, temperature could impact crop production by 2030 finds NASA

Nov 02, 2021
NASA shares stunning image of cluster of stars on occasion of Diwali, wins hearts online

NewsTracker

NASA shares stunning image of cluster of stars on occasion of Diwali, wins hearts online

Nov 05, 2021
Blue Origin plans to launch private space station for commerce and research, can house 10 people at one time

blue origin

Blue Origin plans to launch private space station for commerce and research, can house 10 people at one time

Oct 26, 2021
NASA astronauts feast on first-ever chili peppers grown in space by preparing 'taco fiesta'

NewsTracker

NASA astronauts feast on first-ever chili peppers grown in space by preparing 'taco fiesta'

Nov 01, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021