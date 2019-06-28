Friday, June 28, 2019Back to
NASA aims for Saturn's moon Titan with their new Dragonfly mission by 2026

The mission will last for almost three years and will use a drone like craft to survey the moon.

tech2 News StaffJun 28, 2019 09:49:35 IST

NASA has announced that it is going to Saturn’s moon Titan. It is slated to launch in 2026 and will arrive at the moon on 2034.

The mission is called Dragonfly and this will be the first time that NASA will fly a rotorcraft that is similar to a large drone. Titan’s atmosphere is denser than that of Earth’s and NASA aims to take advantage of it to be the first agency to fly its payloads to new sites to conduct their experiments. The craft will conduct its exploration in short flight increasing the length to 8 km. NASA has described the flight as "leapfrog" (short flights of up to 8 kilometres).

NASA aims for Saturns moon Titan with their new Dragonfly mission by 2026

This illustration shows NASA’s Dragonfly rotorcraft-lander approaching a site on Saturn’s exotic moon, Titan. Image credit: NASA

The atmosphere is not the only bit that has similarities to Earth’s even though Titan's atmosphere is mostly made up of nitrogen. Titan also has liquid rivers and seas that are hundreds of feet deep. Its seas are largely made up of methane and ethane and Dragonfly will study it.

The mission will last almost three years and Dragonfly will explore different parts of Titan’s environment and search for evidence of past life on the Moon. It will be helped by the data that Cassini has collected over its mission span of 13 years.

Dragonfly will land during a calm period on the Moon, in a dune field Shangri-La which is similar to the dune in Namibia in South Africa.

The selection process started in 2017 and the Titan mission was selected from a long list of contenders. It is part of NASA’s New Frontiers program that includes the mission to Pluto and the Kuiper Belt, Jupiter and asteroid Bennu.

