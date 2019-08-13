FP Staff

Walking through the wild, and taking a ride on a cold river in a makeshift boat were some of the things that Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up with, as he teamed up with survivalist Bear Grylls to promote causes close to his heart – conservation of nature and cleanliness. Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi'aired on Discovery Channel on 2 August at 9 pm. Twitter has been exploding with reactions on the same ever since.

While some commented on the show's TRP going through the roof, others have lauded the prime minister's initiative.

Check out some of the most hilarious reactions to the special episode

After seeing the TRP of #ManVsWild, Other shows : pic.twitter.com/TXKLTrAXa2 — Anshuman (@Anshuman99m) August 12, 2019

Memrs watching #ManVsWild for new meme templates 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/j10HHvvQLR — Amit Rajput (@Rajputamit2003) August 12, 2019

#ManVsWild Modi: Bol Pencil Bear Grylls : Pencil Modi: 370 cancel pic.twitter.com/icNAq9FgG0 — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) August 12, 2019

Celebrities also tweeted about the episode. Check them out

A strong message from our honourable Prime minister @narendramodi ! Something we all need to contribute to ...environmental conservation is the need of the hour....thank you sir for all your endeavours..... https://t.co/nIUWUFzmWO — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 12, 2019

A great message to the masses of the country in Hindi translated in English for the world @narendramodi #EnvironmentalConservation is most important for the future of our planet that we all share.. for our future.. for us .. thank you @BearGrylls @DiscoveryIN love nature 👏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Nv7nFuh0VO — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 12, 2019

The Incredible India campaign, launched in 2002 by the Tourism Ministry in a bid to promote tourism, also will have its theme as wildlife for two months following the episode. "There is no bigger icon for India than the prime minister, be it wildlife or tourism or anything else. His episode will be shown on Discovery tomorrow and we have decided to make it (wildlife) our theme for Incredible India for the next two months," Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel tells Press Trust of India. Ahead of the telecast of the latest episode, Modi on 12 August said there could not be a better way to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change.

What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change..Do join at 9 PM tonight! https://t.co/RdndTgUtCF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

(With inputs from agencies)

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.