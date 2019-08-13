Tuesday, August 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Narendra Modi's Man Vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls on Discover Channel sends Twitter into meme avalanche

Narendra Modi's latest episode on Discovery's Man vs Wild show has sent Twitter into a tizzy, with netizens commenting on the massive TRP ratings of the show.


FP StaffAug 13, 2019 08:47:15 IST

Walking through the wild, and taking a ride on a cold river in a makeshift boat were some of the things that Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up with, as he teamed up with survivalist Bear Grylls to promote causes close to his heart – conservation of nature and cleanliness. Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi'aired on Discovery Channel on 2 August at 9 pm. Twitter has been exploding with reactions on the same ever since.

While some commented on the show's TRP going through the roof, others have lauded the prime minister's initiative.

Check out some of the most hilarious reactions to the special episode

 

 

Celebrities also tweeted about the episode. Check them out

The Incredible India campaign, launched in 2002 by the Tourism Ministry in a bid to promote tourism, also will have its theme as wildlife for two months following the episode. "There is no bigger icon for India than the prime minister, be it wildlife or tourism or anything else. His episode will be shown on Discovery tomorrow and we have decided to make it (wildlife) our theme for Incredible India for the next two months," Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel tells Press Trust of India. Ahead of the telecast of the latest episode, Modi on 12 August said there could not be a better way to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change.

(With inputs from agencies)

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

NowStreaming

PM Narendra Modi joins Bear Grylls in special episode of Discovery Channel's survival show, Man vs Wild

Jul 29, 2019
PM Narendra Modi joins Bear Grylls in special episode of Discovery Channel's survival show, Man vs Wild
Narendra Modi in Man Vs Wild: PM walks through the wild in Uttarakhand, says he has never experienced nervousness

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi in Man Vs Wild: PM walks through the wild in Uttarakhand, says he has never experienced nervousness

Aug 12, 2019
Fleabag: Amazon Studio head Jennifer Salke reveals she is 'hoping' to revive Pheobe Waller Bridge's show for season 3

Buzz Patrol

Fleabag: Amazon Studio head Jennifer Salke reveals she is 'hoping' to revive Pheobe Waller Bridge's show for season 3

Jul 29, 2019
Event Horizon series in development at Amazon with Adam Wingard reportedly set to helm the project

Buzz Patrol

Event Horizon series in development at Amazon with Adam Wingard reportedly set to helm the project

Aug 06, 2019
Sacred Games 2 promo sees Saif Ali Khan's Sartaj Singh grappling with events from Season 1

Buzz Patrol

Sacred Games 2 promo sees Saif Ali Khan's Sartaj Singh grappling with events from Season 1

Aug 06, 2019
Narendra Modi to appear on Bear Grylls' Man vs Wild: Congress asks Discovery channel to specify shoot timings of episode with PM

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi to appear on Bear Grylls' Man vs Wild: Congress asks Discovery channel to specify shoot timings of episode with PM

Jul 29, 2019

science

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019
So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019