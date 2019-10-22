Tuesday, October 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Mystery solved: Fate of life on Earth, acidic oceans are decided by the planet's carbon cycle

Combustion of fossil fuels, destruction of the forests, could be building up to colossal extinctions.


tech2 News StaffOct 22, 2019 10:31:28 IST

New research has lent credence to a long-held theory about the last mass extinction, and how it affected the world's oceans.

The study also offers theories for how the diversity of marine flora and fauna recovered from the planet-wide extinction event. The widespread dying-off is inevitable if human activity continues to turn the oceans progressively more acidic, it adds.

Mass extinctions are no longer an enduring mystery. Researchers think these events are an intrinsic feature of the carbon cycle. When levels of dissolved carbon dioxide in the oceans reach a threshold level, life under the water (and on land) undergoes dramatic, catastrophic changes.

Mystery solved: Fate of life on Earth, acidic oceans are decided by the planets carbon cycle

Ice in the Arctic ocean set adrift in sea. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons/AWeith

The first evidence gathered of the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event, which took place 66 million years ago, overlaps with periods of sharp pH drops of the oceans — pH levels are an indicator of acidity or alkalinity. This strongly indicates a rise in ocean acidity at the time. Based on statistical reasoning and evidence in the marine sediments, a US mathematician argues that the seas are once again becoming too acidic for marine organisms to form their carbonate shells. This, in their view, is the beginning of a cascade towards extinction.

Fossil fuel use combined with the widespread destruction of forests could be building up to extinction on a massive scale — enough to be visible in fossil records of these years, hundreds or millions of years from now.

Like many times in the past before humans came along, researchers think it is quite possible the carbon cycle will take over, and decide the fate of life's direction. It could happen again, as per the new study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Powering bulbs with clean energy from waves could be a reality in the near-future.

"Once we are over the threshold, how we got there may not matter," Daniel Rothman from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said in a statement. "Once you get over it, you’re dealing with how the Earth works, and it goes on its own ride."

The more closely researchers look at evidence of catastrophic extinctions in the past, the more evidence once finds of ocean acidification tipping the balance in favour of extinction, the statement adds. The most unequivocal of these die-offs is the "Great Dying" at the close of the Permian era.

Still hotly debated, atmospheric conditions during the Great Dying have been repeatedly invoked, with researchers repeatedly examining the past to help craft today's to-do list for dealing with climate change.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

electric vehicles

Everything Electric: How to go about achieving an all-electric future within the next decade

Oct 14, 2019
Everything Electric: How to go about achieving an all-electric future within the next decade
Big storms can trigger stormquakes that shake the seafloor, but aren't dangerous to people

Stormquakes

Big storms can trigger stormquakes that shake the seafloor, but aren't dangerous to people

Oct 17, 2019
Aviation industry to increase their efforts to limit carbon emissions in the long term

aviation industry

Aviation industry to increase their efforts to limit carbon emissions in the long term

Oct 08, 2019
Researchers develop new material that captures carbon, converts it into organic material

carbon

Researchers develop new material that captures carbon, converts it into organic material

Oct 14, 2019
Artist uses historical markers to shed light on the effects of climate change, spread awareness

climate change

Artist uses historical markers to shed light on the effects of climate change, spread awareness

Oct 21, 2019
Double counting of emissions could undermine Paris agreement goals; damage can be undone by robust accounting, common rules

Double counting of emissions could undermine Paris agreement goals; damage can be undone by robust accounting, common rules

Oct 19, 2019

science

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019
Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019