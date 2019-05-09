tech2 News Staff

Bacteria in the chickens of Mumbai have developed a high resistance to antibiotics.

In a study published in the journal Acta Scientific Microbiology, researchers looked at three regions in Mumbai — western suburbs, central and harbour. They collected 115 Salmonella samples from chicken liver and egg yolks and then tested and studied them in a lab.

Salmonella is the bacteria that causes severe food poisoning.

These bacteria samples were tested against 12 different antibiotics that are usually used to treat infections in human beings. The scientists found that the bacteria is multi-drug resistant. That means that if a person consumes the infected meat and falls ill, it will be difficult to treat them.

The chickens develop this high resistance because antibiotics are mixed into food, irrespective of infection or no, said Vikas Jha, head author of the study, in an interview with Down to Earth,

Ninety percent of the samples were resistant to azithromycin, nitrofurantoin erythromycin, and trimethoprim. More than 60 percent were resistant to gentamicin, amoxicillin, tetracycline, and chloramphenicol whereas one of the samples was resistant to all the antibiotics.

This is not the first time multi-drug resistant bacteria has been found in poultry. In 2017, a report from the Centre for Science and Environment stated that they had found poultry farms in Uttar Preadesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana to be multi-drug resistant to E.Coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Staphylococcus lentus.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.