Tuesday, April 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

The monkeys also performed significantly better in short-term memory tests & reaction time.

tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2019 15:24:45 IST

Planet of the Apes is still science-fiction. But we've inched a little closer to super-intelligent monkeys thanks to a research group in China. Chinese researchers have successfully implanted genes from the human brain into monkeys — a big study towards understanding how humans evolved to become intelligent.

Researchers inserted the MCPH1 gene, which plays a role in the development of the human brain into rhesus monkeys — eleven of them. The monkey brains seemed to respond as the researchers hoped.

Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew intelligent in controversial study

Representational image. Pixabay

Luckily (for all involved), the modified brains weren't any larger than normal monkey brains, and only took longer to develop, resembling human brain development more closely. The animals also performed significantly better in short-term memory tests and reaction time, two important parameters scientists look at to classify a species as intelligent.

"Our findings demonstrated that transgenic nonhuman primates (excluding ape species) have the potential to provide important and potentially unique insights into basic questions of what actually makes human unique," the authors wrote

Memory tests required the monkeys to recall different colours and shapes shown to them on a screen while they were being monitored using an MRI. Only five of the monkeys survived into the testing stage.

Chinese scientist He Jiankui claimed to have helped make the worlds first genetically edited babies: twin girls whose DNA he said he altered to remove HIV. AP

Chinese scientist He Jiankui claimed to have helped make the worlds first genetically edited babies: twin girls whose DNA he said he altered to remove HIV. AP

"The use of transgenic monkeys to study human genes linked to brain evolution is a very risky road to take," James Sikela, a geneticist working with primates at the University of Colorado, told MIT Technology Review. "It is troubling that the field is steamrolling along in this manner."

The study joins a series of experiments in China that, in recent years, have fuelled debates in medical ethics. Earlier this year, researchers cloned five macaques from a single genetically-engineered monkey with a sleep disorder, and all five of its clones developed mental issues as a result, according to an Earth.com report.

Recently, Professor He Jiankui, a genetic scientist, was laid off by his University and prosecuted for creating the first gene-edited babies without seeking the required ethical approvals in November 2018. The research was published in the National Science Review, a Beijing-based journal.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Benny Behanan says BJP makes promises only for sensationalism


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay


also see

Genetic Engineering

Computer-generated, edited genome used to make first synthetic life form — bacteria

Apr 02, 2019
Computer-generated, edited genome used to make first synthetic life form — bacteria
Zapping the brain boosts working memory in people over age 60, study finds

Memory

Zapping the brain boosts working memory in people over age 60, study finds

Apr 09, 2019
Advanced gene editing may mutate into WMDs

ConnectTheDots

Advanced gene editing may mutate into WMDs

Apr 12, 2019
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019
Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Wildlife

Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Apr 03, 2019
Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Neurobiology

Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Apr 09, 2019

science

NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Exoplanets

NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Apr 16, 2019
Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Super-intelligent Monkeys

Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Apr 16, 2019
NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

NASA Awards

NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Apr 16, 2019
SpaceX Falcon Heavy booster may be lost to sea despite perfect landing last week

SpaceX Falcon Heavy

SpaceX Falcon Heavy booster may be lost to sea despite perfect landing last week

Apr 16, 2019