Wednesday, July 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine helped monkeys make full recovery after SARS-CoV-2 infection

While the findings don't guarantee the vaccine will perform equally well in people, the results are considered encouraging.


The New York TimesJul 29, 2020 16:27:00 IST

Monkeys given the Moderna coronavirus vaccine and then deliberately infected were able to fight off the virus, quickly clearing it from their lungs, researchers reported Tuesday.

The findings do not guarantee that the vaccine will perform the same way in people, but the results are considered encouraging and a milestone in the struggle against the pandemic. If an experimental vaccine fails in monkeys, that is generally seen as a bad sign for its ability to work in humans. This type of study is considered valuable because infecting people on purpose, although sometimes done, is not standard practice.

On Monday, clinics around the country began a Phase 3 trial of the vaccine candidate from Moderna, a biotech company based in Massachusetts, with the aim of enrolling 30,000 people to test for safety and effectiveness.

Modernas COVID-19 vaccine helped monkeys make full recovery after SARS-CoV-2 infection

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine technnology could revolutionise future treatments for infectious diseases and pandemics. Image: AP

“The virus was cleared very rapidly in the vaccinated animals,” said Dr. Barney Graham, the senior author of a report in The New England Journal of Medicine and the deputy director of the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Graham’s scientific team collaborated with Moderna to develop the vaccine.

Unvaccinated animals in the control group did not quickly get rid of the virus.

The vaccine uses a synthetic form of genetic material from the coronavirus, called messenger RNA or mRNA, wrapped in a tiny particle of fat that helps it enter human cells. Then, the mRNA prompts the cells to make a fragment of the virus, which primes the immune system to attack if it encounters the real coronavirus.

The study involved 24 rhesus macaques: eight controls, eight given a low dose of vaccine and eight given a high dose. Each animal received two shots, four weeks apart. A month after the second shot, researchers dripped the coronavirus into their noses, an amount comparable to that found in the airways of infected people. This type of monkey does not become very ill from the coronavirus but does become infected.

The vaccine did not completely prevent infection but kept the virus from propagating greatly. The vaccinated animals still had some virus in their noses but significantly less than unvaccinated animals did.

“If you get a little infection that is cleared rapidly and doesn’t shed very long, it reduces the likelihood of transmission,” Graham said.

Lab tests also found that the vaccine stimulated strong immune responses, including high levels of antibodies capable of neutralizing the virus — more than found in people who had recovered from the infection.

The lab results were comparable to those seen in people in early tests of the vaccine.

An illustration of the COVID-19 vaccine. Image credit: CDC

An illustration of the COVID-19 vaccine in the body. Image credit: CDC

“This bodes well for the Phase 3 trials,” said Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University who was not involved in the study. “It’s still hard to make predictions on what it’s going to do in a huge, diverse group of people, based on monkeys, but it’s reassuring that it provides protection in this model. Overall, my verdict is ‘promising but preliminary.’”

Rasmussen said that even if a vaccine does not completely prevent infection but makes the illness less severe and cuts the risk of death, it is still a valuable public health measure.

Another outside expert, Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious disease expert at the University of Pennsylvania and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said: “It’s always encouraging when things work in nonhuman primates, but nonhuman primates aren’t humans. We really only learn about these products when they’re put in humans.”

Graham said, “I think we have a chance of having some protection from this vaccine, but we have to do the Phase 3 trial to find out.”

He said the study could also help establish guidelines for evaluating this type of research on other vaccines.

“It kind of puts a stake in the ground for what kind of things might be needed to see this level of protection in a nonhuman primate,” Graham said. “We don’t know how it will relate to Phase 3. We’ll find out as data builds from this product and others. We’ll develop a more clear picture of which vaccines work and maybe why they work. But we really need the human data.”

Denise Grady. c.2020 The New York Times Company

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

COVID-19 Vaccines

Moderna, Pfizer kick off late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials; distribution in US by end-2020 a 'stretch goal'

Jul 28, 2020
Moderna, Pfizer kick off late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials; distribution in US by end-2020 a 'stretch goal'
Moderna loses challenge over vaccine tech patent to Arbutus, may have to share in royalties

COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna loses challenge over vaccine tech patent to Arbutus, may have to share in royalties

Jul 24, 2020
Zydus Cadila begins human trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D in 1,000 volunteers

COVID-19 Vaccine

Zydus Cadila begins human trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D in 1,000 volunteers

Jul 15, 2020
Some COVID-19 vaccine makers have declared their intentions to profit from the vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine

Some COVID-19 vaccine makers have declared their intentions to profit from the vaccine

Jul 22, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine: Experts discuss promise, prevention in Twitter chat amid race for a working vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 Vaccine: Experts discuss promise, prevention in Twitter chat amid race for a working vaccine

Jul 23, 2020
First plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Canadian biotech Medicago enters human trials

COVID-19 Vaccine

First plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Canadian biotech Medicago enters human trials

Jul 17, 2020

science

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020
Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020
Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Cyberthreat

Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Jul 27, 2020
'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Environment

'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Jul 27, 2020