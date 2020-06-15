Monday, June 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

MOMO-5, a rocket by private Japanese firm fails to reach space, faces malfunction

Due to some malfunction when it reached the point of maximum aerodynamic pressure, the rocket could not launch and crashed into the Pacific Ocean.


FP TrendingJun 15, 2020 15:47:35 IST

A sounding rocket developed by a Japanese private launch company failed to reach space recently.

MOMO- 5 launched by Interstellar Technologies (IST) could not reach outer space, having faced some sort of a malfunction when it reached the point of maximum aerodynamic pressure before leaving the earth’s atmosphere.

This comes at a time when private companies are focusing on cutting the cost of reaching space by developing a new vehicle. Set up in 2003, IST had launched its first vehicle in 2017 which had not managed to reach space due to some technical error. Then two years later, another rocket called MOMO-3 was launched that surpassed the Karman line, an imaginary boundary at roughly a hundred kilometres above sea-level that is considered to mark the end of earth’s atmosphere and starting of the space. 

MOMO-5, a rocket by private Japanese firm fails to reach space, faces malfunction

Artist illustration of the MOMO-5 rocket in space. Image credit: Interstellar technologies

The latest rocket venture of IST, MOMO-5 was launched at 8.15 pm UTC on Sunday or 13.45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday. The rocket was crowdfunded and lifted off a pad in Taiki Town, Hokkaido. The rocket showed some kind of a loss of control or anomaly soon after the lift-off. This forced IST to abort the mission which led to the sounding rocket’s crash in the Pacific Ocean.

Representatives of the startup said the mission had to be called off as the engine of the rocket had made an emergency stop at about 1 minute after liftoff. Primary calculations show that MOMO-5 had reached about 11 kilometres before crashing down.

Earlier, the fifth launch of MOMO was scheduled to take place in the month of January. IST had postponed it then citing trouble with its communication equipment. It had solved the issue by installing new parts.

Here is the live stream of the launch.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NASA-SpaceX mission

Russian space agency applauds NASA-SpaceX launch, calls Trump's reaction 'hysteria'

Jun 01, 2020
Russian space agency applauds NASA-SpaceX launch, calls Trump's reaction 'hysteria'
US should be respectful, not mock the space agency it has relied on all these years: Roscosmos chief

Spaceflight

US should be respectful, not mock the space agency it has relied on all these years: Roscosmos chief

Jun 10, 2020
ISRO congratulates NASA, SpaceX on a job well done on the 'historic' launch of US astronauts to ISS

ISRO

ISRO congratulates NASA, SpaceX on a job well done on the 'historic' launch of US astronauts to ISS

Jun 02, 2020
SpaceX Demo-2 success ushers in new era in spaceflight, and India’s space ecosystem needs to adapt

SpaceX

SpaceX Demo-2 success ushers in new era in spaceflight, and India’s space ecosystem needs to adapt

Jun 03, 2020
NASA astronauts reach ISS, SpaceX's Elon Musk says its the 'first step on a journey toward a civilization on Mars'

NASA SpaceX mission

NASA astronauts reach ISS, SpaceX's Elon Musk says its the 'first step on a journey toward a civilization on Mars'

Jun 01, 2020
How to take a guided tour of the Space Station from the comfort of your home using Google Earth

Space Station

How to take a guided tour of the Space Station from the comfort of your home using Google Earth

Jun 10, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020