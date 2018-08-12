Sunday, August 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 12 August, 2018 12:23 IST

MIT researchers develop AI model to make brain cancer treatment less toxic

The findings will be presented at the 2018 Machine Learning for Healthcare conference at Stanford University in California, US.

MIT researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have developed novel machine-learning techniques to improve the quality of life for patients by reducing toxic chemotherapy and radiotherapy dosing for an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Glioblastoma is a malignant tumour that appears in the brain or spinal cord, and the prognosis for adults is no more than five years.

Patients are generally administered maximum safe drug doses to shrink a tumour as much as possible, but they still remain at risk of debilitating side effects.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The new "self-learning" machine-learning technique could make the dosing regimen less toxic but still effective.

It looks at the treatment regimen currently in use, and finds an optimal treatment plan, with the lowest possible potency and frequency of doses that should still reduce tumour sizes to a degree comparable to that of a traditional regimen, the researchers said.

"We kept the goal where we have to help patients by reducing tumour sizes but, at the same time, we want to make sure the quality of life — the dosing toxicity — doesn't lead to overwhelming sickness and harmful side effects," said Pratik Shah, principal investigator from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, US.

The findings will be presented at the 2018 Machine Learning for Healthcare conference at Stanford University in California, US.

In simulated trials of 50 patients, the model comprising of artificially intelligent "agents", designed treatment cycles that reduced the potency to a quarter or half of nearly all the doses while maintaining the same tumour-shrinking potential.

Many times, it skipped doses altogether, scheduling administrations only twice a year instead of monthly.

However, the researchers also had to make sure the model does not just dish out a maximum number and potency of doses. Whenever the model chooses to administer all full doses, it gets penalized, so instead, it chooses fewer, smaller doses.

"If all we want to do is reduce the mean tumour diameter, and let it take whatever actions it wants, it will administer drugs irresponsibly," Shah said.

"Instead, we need to reduce the harmful actions it takes to get to that outcome."

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Health Tech

Google Glass could help kids with autism better understand faces & emotions

Aug 03, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

Robot learns life-like moves from simulation without being programmed to

Jul 31, 2018

Firefox Advance

Firefox is testing a new ‘Advance’ extension for a more intuitive web experience

Aug 08, 2018

Huawei

On-device Artificial Intelligence will continue to be a focus area for Huawei

Aug 03, 2018

Intel

Intel plans upgrading it chipsets to stave off competition from AMD and Nvidia

Aug 08, 2018

Intel

Intel sold artificial intelligence processor chips worth $1 billion in 2017

Aug 10, 2018

science

Parker probe

NASA to attempt delayed launch of Parker Solar Probe at 1pm: Watch live here

Aug 12, 2018

Monsanto

Monsanto owners insist weed killer is 'safe' after court orders $290 million payout

Aug 12, 2018

Evolution

Laziness could be behind the extinction of the Homo Erectus species: Study

Aug 12, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

What the Parker Solar Probe is chasing on it's 7-year-long study of our Sun

Aug 11, 2018