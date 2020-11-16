Monday, November 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

MIT researchers create gel that mimics camel fur, could help keep objects cool for days

Tests have shown that this new gel, which is less than half-inch thick, can provide cooling of more than sever degrees Celsius for five times longer than hydrogel alone.


FP TrendingNov 16, 2020 15:06:55 IST

Researchers have now developed a thin layer of gel that mimics a camel fur and could help insulate objects, potentially keeping them cooler for days, without the use of electricity.

According to a statement issued by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), researchers looked at camels to devise the ingenious strategy. As per the statement, camels have evolves an approach where they are able to keep cool while conserving water in the scorching desert environment.

MIT researchers create gel that mimics camel fur, could help keep objects cool for days

MIT researchers have developed a two-layer passive cooling system, made of hydrogel and aerogel, that can keep foods and pharmaceuticals cool for days without the need for electricity Image credit: MIT

The researchers reveal that while people will not think of wearing a camel-hair coat on a hot summer day, many desert-dwelling people tend to wear a heavy outer garment, as it turns out that a camel's coat can help reduce the loss of moisture while at the same time allow enough sweat evaporation to provide a cooling effect. According to study authors, tests have shown that a shaved camel loses 50 percent more moisture than an unshaved camel in similar conditions.

The hydrogel system, developed by MIT engineers, uses a two-layer material to achieve a similar effect.

The material's bottom layer substitutes sweat glands and consists of hydrogel, a gelatin-like substance that consists mostly of water and is contained in a sponge-like matrix from which water can evaporate easily. It is the covered with an upper layer of aerogel which mimics the fur by keeping out external heat while allowing the vapour to pass through easily.

The tests conducted by the researchers have shown that this new two-layer material, which is less than half-inch thick, can provide cooling of more than sever degrees Celsius for five times longer than hydrogel alone.

Scientist Nicola Ferralis, who was a part of the study team which devised the material, says that packaging material made from it could provide protection to perishable foods and drugs all the way from the factory to the consumer's home.

“What happens in just a couple of hours can be very detrimental to some perishable foods,” he says.

According to Zhengmao Lu, the lead author of the study, while for applications such as food packaging, the transparency of the hydrogel and aerogel materials is important, for other applications such as pharmaceuticals or space cooling, an opaque insulating layer could be used instead, providing even more options for the design of materials for specific uses.

According to Lu, in developing countries, where access to electricity is limited, the materials could be of great benefit.

He added that because the passive cooling approach does not rely on electricity alone, it gives one a good pathway for storage and distribution of perishable products in general.

Researchers opine that the system could be used for food packaging to preserve freshness and open up greater distribution options for farmers to sell perishable crops. It could also be used to preserve medicines and vaccines.

The findings were published in a paper in the journal Joule.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Artificial Intelligence

Newest artificial intelligence system can learn to see by touch, feel by seeing

Jun 18, 2019
Newest artificial intelligence system can learn to see by touch, feel by seeing
Meet Malvika Joshi: 17-year-old school drop out who made it to MIT

Shareworthy

Meet Malvika Joshi: 17-year-old school drop out who made it to MIT

Aug 30, 2016
MIT engineers design drones capable of staying aloft for five days

MIT engineers design drones capable of staying aloft for five days

Jun 07, 2017
Google launches a global advisory council to consider ethics for AI, emerging tech

Google

Google launches a global advisory council to consider ethics for AI, emerging tech

Mar 27, 2019
Findings may soon pave way for early detection of Alzheimer's

NewsTracker

Findings may soon pave way for early detection of Alzheimer's

Oct 28, 2011
Indian named director of MIT's largest interdisciplinary lab

BuzzPatrol

Indian named director of MIT's largest interdisciplinary lab

Jun 21, 2011

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020