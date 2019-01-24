Friday, January 25, 2019 Back to
Mighty tree roots and twigs could help fuel cars, finds Swedish scientist

Swedish scientist use black liquor residue from trees pulp, paper manufacturing to create polymer

Reuters Jan 24, 2019 15:24:22 IST

Might tree roots, twigs and branches one day be used to power cars? That’s what a Swedish researcher is hoping after developing a pulp byproduct that - on a modest scale - does just that.

Image: Reuters

Chemical engineering scientist Christian Hulteberg, from Lund University, has used the black liquor residue from pulp and paper manufacturing to create a polymer called lignin. After purification and filtration, that is then turned into a gasoline mixture.

“We’re actually using the stuff of the wood that they don’t use when they make paper and pulp... It adds value to low-value components of the tree,” he told Reuters.

In environmental terms, he says that gives it an advantage over other biofuels such as ethanol. “A lot of the controversy with ethanol production has been the use of feedstock that you can actually eat,” he said.

Hulteberg has a pilot plant in operation and hopes the forest fuel will be available in service stations by 2021.

Though it will only serve a fraction of the demands of Swedish motorists, he is hopeful that, along with other renewable products under development, it could help wean us off our addiction to fossil fuels.

