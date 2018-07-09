Microsoft India on Monday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government to improve the integration of technology in teaching and skilling of students and educators in government colleges.

As part of this agreement with the Rajasthan government's Department of College Education, Microsoft will train a total of 9,500 students and 500 faculty members from 50 colleges in the state in four months.

Students will be awarded certificates on successful completion of the course, Microsoft India said.

The agreement was signed in Jaipur in the presence of Rajasthan education minister Kiran Maheshwari and Pratik Mehta, Director (Sales) of education, Microsoft India.

This initiative will enhance employability of youth in the state in addition to empowering them with technical education, Maheshwari said.

The training will be imparted to more students at a later stage, she added.

Microsoft said it will also train educators from government colleges through the Microsoft Innovative Educator Program, building capacity for innovative use of information and communications technology (ICT) in the classroom.

Professional development content for educators such as the Microsoft Teaching with Technology, will also be made available through the Microsoft Educator Network, the company said, adding that it will provide free resources, tools and software through the Microsoft Educator Network, which will enable educators to garner learnings from global discussion groups and mentoring sessions.