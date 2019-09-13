Friday, September 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Microplastics in soil are stunting growth of earthworms, key players in healthy soil and ecosystems

While researchers have association this weight loss with microplastics, they're yet to understand the specific reasons for it.


tech2 News StaffSep 13, 2019 18:41:03 IST

Oceans aren't the only ecosystem facing the threat of microplastic pollution. In a first-of-its-kind study of the impact of microplastics on endogeic worms that live in topsoil, researchers have found tiny particles of plastic akin to those bags and bottles are made of in topsoil, and it appears to be causing earthworms to grow abnormally.

The report, published in Environmental Science and Technologyfound that these effects on earthworms have serious implications for the health of soil itself.

The study found that earthworms living in an environment with high-density polyethylene (HDPE), the polymer used widely in plastic bottles and bags, lost about 3.1 percent of their body weight on average. Earthworms living in topsoil without microplastics, on the other hand, grew 5.1 percent heavier in the same period of time. Soil with a high concentration of microplastics also had lower soil pH (i.e, the soil was more acidic). While researchers have association this weight loss with microplastics, they're yet to understand the specific reasons for it.

Microplastics in soil are stunting growth of earthworms, key players in healthy soil and ecosystems

Earthworms consume and convert organic material into fertilizer in a process called vermiculture. Reuters

"It may be that the response mechanisms to microplastics may be comparable in earthworms to that of the aquatic lugworms, which have been previously studied. These effects include the obstruction and irritation of the digestive tract, limiting the absorption of nutrients and reducing growth," lead author of the study, Bas Boots from the Anglia Ruskin University, said in a statement.

 

Earthworms, often referred to as the "engineers of the ecosystem", improve soil structure by burrowing, and help drain nutrients and water from the surface. This could impact the ecosystem in a big way, according to one of the study's researchers.

"It’s therefore highly likely that any pollution that impacts the health of soil fauna, such as earthworms, may have cascading effects on other aspects of the soil ecosystem, such as plant growth," Boots said

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

pope on climate change

Pope Francis encourages people to chose simple lifestyles to stop climate change

Sep 03, 2019
Pope Francis encourages people to chose simple lifestyles to stop climate change
India reaches solar power target four years ahead of schedule, sets new goal for 2022

solar power

India reaches solar power target four years ahead of schedule, sets new goal for 2022

Sep 11, 2019
Dahanu, a green zone in peril: Locals protest as taluka's environment protection authority faces the axe

Dahanu, a green zone in peril: Locals protest as taluka's environment protection authority faces the axe

Sep 11, 2019
Air India to stop using single-use plastic in flights, in two stages, from 2 October

Air India to stop using single-use plastic in flights, in two stages, from 2 October

Sep 03, 2019
Introduce 'heat rules' in cricket to counter climate change, urge researchers and environmental academics

SportsTracker

Introduce 'heat rules' in cricket to counter climate change, urge researchers and environmental academics

Sep 10, 2019
Spiders are threatened by climate change, even the biggest arachnophobes should be worried

spiders

Spiders are threatened by climate change, even the biggest arachnophobes should be worried

Sep 04, 2019

science

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019