Wednesday, July 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Microbes in the Tundras could blow the roof off global warming with their emissions

Microbes react very quickly — within five to seven years — to even slight changes in the climate.

tech2 News StaffJul 10, 2019 11:33:11 IST

While many parts of the world are experiencing global warming in different ways, there is an overall rise in the Earth's temperature. Both the planet's ice-capped poles are melting, causing a sea-level rise. The increasing warmth in these regions is causing palpable changes in the animals and plants that live in these areas.

In a new study, researchers studying the Alaskan tundras said that global warming could cause microbes living in the soil of this region to release more greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane. Considering that half the carbon in the world (twice as much as the carbon levels in the atmosphere) is stored under the planet's frozen soil, the consequences of having all this carbon released into the atmosphere would be disastrous.

Microbes in the Tundras could blow the roof off global warming with their emissions

Representational image. Credit: Pixabay

Microbes react quickly to slight changes like warming over the span of a few years.

"We saw that microbial communities respond quite rapidly – within four or five years – to even modest levels of warming," Kostas T Konstantinidis, author of the paper and a professor in the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering and the School of Biological Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology, said in a press release. "Microbial species and their genes involved in carbon dioxide and methane release increased their abundance in response to the warming treatment. We were surprised to see such a response to even mild warming."

This research paper aims to highlight the importance of microbes and the important contribution they may already be making to climate change vis-a-vis greenhouse gases. The researchers are looking to study them and their activities in climate change models.

The study was supported by the US Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation and the findings were published in the early edition of the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Reforestation

Reforest an area the size of the US to help avert complete climate breakdown

Jul 05, 2019
Reforest an area the size of the US to help avert complete climate breakdown
Climate Change will soon become critical and India is unprepared to handle it

Climate change

Climate Change will soon become critical and India is unprepared to handle it

Jul 02, 2019
Even if we stop using fossil fuel right now, we won't be able to prevent a climate catastrophe

climate change

Even if we stop using fossil fuel right now, we won't be able to prevent a climate catastrophe

Jul 03, 2019
Climate change and deforestation is increasing the risk of extinction of wildlife

Climate change

Climate change and deforestation is increasing the risk of extinction of wildlife

Jul 09, 2019
BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi blames climate change for Mumbai flooding, says 550 mm rainfall in last two days highest in two decades

NewsTracker

BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi blames climate change for Mumbai flooding, says 550 mm rainfall in last two days highest in two decades

Jul 01, 2019
Environment ministry says over 2,000 people died due to extreme weather events in 2018-19, denies connection to climate change

NewsTracker

Environment ministry says over 2,000 people died due to extreme weather events in 2018-19, denies connection to climate change

Jul 08, 2019

science

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 10, 2019
Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Animal Behaviour

Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Jul 10, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

Jul 10, 2019
Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019