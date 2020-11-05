Thursday, November 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Experts may have found an important genetic factor that could shield humans from the biological hazards of spaceflight and ageing.


FP TrendingNov 05, 2020 13:34:16 IST

Japan’s space agency had sent a group of mice to space to learn about the effect that space has on their bodies, in an effort to monitor and control these changes. Travelling in space is known to induce changes in humans – akin to a fast-forward version of what happens to people during the natural ageing process – the results of the experiment can give answers in the field of anti-ageing or slowing down effects of ageing.

The team tested what effect inducing the protein NRF2 has in the mice. While half of the twelve mice sent to the International Space Station in 2018 had the Nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (NRF2), the other six were genetically engineered to not have the same Nrf2 gene. The protein made from this gene regulates adaptive responses against various environmental stresses. It is also known to prevent several ailments like cancer and diabetic complications.

Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Representational image. Tech2

In the study led by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) with Tohoku University, the mice were sent to space aboard the SpaceX Falcon rocket, after which they spent 31 days in space. During the spaceflight, all the mice were treated in an identical fashion, and fed the same food. However, upon returning, the scientists saw that the mice which did not have Nrf2 experienced some changes in their blood components which can be likened to the changes that humans go through during ageing. All the mice were healthy before the trip, however the mice sans the protein, stopped putting on weight while in space.

Astronauts that spend any time in space, but certainly months at a stretch, risk the chance of being exposed to harmful radiation, which increases risk of cancers and damage to the central nervous system. This is comparable with some of the processes involved in ageing, with the key difference being the speed of these changes. Experts are of the opinion that Nrf2 has the answer of shielding the hazards of going to space and ultimately ageing.

Masayuki Yamamoto, medical biochemistry professor at Tohoku University, told Kyodo News, "the results highlight the significance of the role Nrf2 plays in cushioning the impact of space-derived stress".

The study has been published in the journal Communications Biology in September.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

space station

One NASA astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts touch down on Earth after 196-days in space

Oct 23, 2020
One NASA astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts touch down on Earth after 196-days in space
Space station collaboration, astronauts aboard celebrate 20 years of human presence in orbit

Space Station

Space station collaboration, astronauts aboard celebrate 20 years of human presence in orbit

Nov 02, 2020
How to live in space: What we've learned from 20 years of the International Space Station?

life in space

How to live in space: What we've learned from 20 years of the International Space Station?

Nov 02, 2020
NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Lunar Loo

NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Oct 26, 2020
Samples of asteroid Bennu are spilling out from NASA's jammed OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

Asteroid Samples

Samples of asteroid Bennu are spilling out from NASA's jammed OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

Oct 26, 2020
First extraterrestrial cellular service? Nokia chosen by NASA to set up 4G network on the Moon

Lunar 4G Internet

First extraterrestrial cellular service? Nokia chosen by NASA to set up 4G network on the Moon

Oct 30, 2020

science

Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Spaceflight

Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Nov 05, 2020
Flash of luck: Astronomers find source of powerful cosmic fast radio burst

Fast Radio Bursts

Flash of luck: Astronomers find source of powerful cosmic fast radio burst

Nov 05, 2020
UN, partner countries express regret over USA's departure from Paris climate Accord

Paris Agreement

UN, partner countries express regret over USA's departure from Paris climate Accord

Nov 05, 2020
The US elections are seeing science, public health become more political than ever before

Political Science

The US elections are seeing science, public health become more political than ever before

Nov 05, 2020