Sunday, August 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 19 August, 2018 10:38 IST

Mexican astrophysicist Carlos Mora identifies 4 of the universe's first galaxies

Mexican scientist Carlos Frenk Mora is world-renowned for his theories on dark matter.

A Mexican astrophysicist has identified some of the first galaxies in our universe together with a team of researchers.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico on Saturday said that the newly-identified galaxies are: Segue-1, Bootes I, Tucana II and Ursa Mayor I. All were formed more than 13 billion years ago, reports Xinhua.

The Mexican scientist Carlos Frenk Mora is one of the world's best known astronomers for his theories on dark matter and its role in the formation of galaxies.

Representational image. Image courtesy: NASA

Representational image. Image courtesy: NASA

His discovery backs a current evolutionary model of the universe, called the Lambda Cold Dark Matter Theory, which maintains that the elementary particles that make up dark matter drive cosmic evolution.

The most weak galaxies near the Milky Way were considered unworthy subject for study by scientists a decade ago, but new researches have revealed treasures for us to learn about the primitive universe, said Mora.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers

How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Aeolus mission

Aeolus, the first satellite to measure global wind patterns, set for launch

Aug 19, 2018

Space TV

India to launch its own dedicated space television channel: ISRO chief K Sivan

Aug 13, 2018

Exoplanets

NASA's Kepler and ESA's Gaia space telescopes discover 44 new exoplanets

Aug 09, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018

Space Force

NASA to support Donald Trump's 'Space Force' if the two work separately

Aug 14, 2018

Space Militia

In a presidential first, Trump wants to usher in military 'Space Force' by 2020

Aug 10, 2018

science

Cropmarks

UK's hottest summer in decades helps uncover hundreds of new archeological sites

Aug 19, 2018

Sea turtles

122 sea turtles from an endangered species found dead on Mexico beach

Aug 19, 2018

Early universe

Mexican astrophysicist Carlos Mora identifies 4 of the universe's first galaxies

Aug 19, 2018

Aeolus mission

Aeolus, the first satellite to measure global wind patterns, set for launch

Aug 19, 2018