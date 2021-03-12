Friday, March 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

The crusts of some of the oldest protoplanets are virtually unknown, owing to a scarcity of samples to study.


FP TrendingMar 11, 2021 20:59:10 IST

In 2020, a meteorite landed in the Sahara Desert. While meteorite landings on Earth are common enough, this meteorite is extremely special — it’s older than Earth itself. According to a new report published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the volcanic-rock from space is nearly 4.56 billion years old, whereas our home planet is 20 million years younger, at roughly 4.54 billion years old. The rock has been named Erg Chech 002 (EC 002), as it landed in the Erg Chech sea near southwestern Algeria. According to ScienceAlert, this rock could be helpful in studying the early stages of planet formation.

Jean-Alix Barrat of the Université de Bretagne Occidentale, France led the study of this meteorite. He believes the rock originated in a protoplanet now lost to time (either destroyed or absorbed by bigger planets by now). It must have originated around the same time our Sun was formed, nearly 4.6 billion years ago, according to Barrat.

In the study, researchers emphasise the importance of the discovery itself since, "the crusts of the oldest protoplanets are virtually unknown due to the scarcity of samples".

Meteorite older than Earth itself could shed light on how protoplanets form

Fragments of a fallen meteorite. Image: Museum Kahaku/Twitter

Most recovered meteorites on our planet are classified as chondrites (when bits of dust and rock stick together). But this meteor is achondrite, igneous and pyroxene material i.e. volcanic rock material. Such rocks form around molten magma or lava which suggests this rock once formed the crust of the planet before breaking apart. The rock in the meteor is andesite. On Earth, such rocks are formed by the collision of tectonic plates.

The team studying the rock have dubbed it as “ancient” on account of its age. It is extremely rare to encounter an object that was present during the formation of our solar system.

Another rock discovered in Sahara, nearly 4.4 billion years old, was formerly the oldest known meteorite. According to Physics World, the rock was analysed in 2013 and was crucial in helping scientists understand how the Martian crust formed during its infancy.

Similarly, the new meteorite could help understand how the ancient protoplanets formed and what must have happened to them.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021
Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found
We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Extraterrestrial Life

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Feb 28, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Asteroid Apophis

Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Mar 02, 2021
Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021

science

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Warming World

Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Mar 11, 2021
Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021