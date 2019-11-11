Monday, November 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Mercury Transit 2019: Here's how and where to watch Mercury travel across face of the Sun

The planet will pass at 6.05 pm IST and will be visible in the U.S, Canada, and all of Central and South America.


tech2 News StaffNov 11, 2019 16:33:29 IST

The solar system’s smallest, the innermost planet, Mercury, is putting on a rare celestial show today. It will pass directly between Earth and the Sun at 6.05 pm IST.

The event will last five and a half hours and it is only visible in Eastern US, Canada and all of Central and South America. The rest of North America, Europe and Africa will only be able to view part of the action. However, Asia and Australia will miss the event altogether. But worry not, you can still watch it online.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite (SDO) will provide an almost real-time view of the transit. The satellite keeps a constant eye on the Sun to study the changes which put it in the front row for many eclipses and transits. You can watch it here.

Mercury Transit 2019: Heres how and where to watch Mercury travel across face of the Sun

Mercury passing in front of the Sun as viewed by the Solar Dynamics Observatory. Image credit: NASA

Mercury is 4,800 kilometres in diameter, compared with the Sun’s 1.4 million kilometres. Unlike its 2016 transit, Mercury will score a near bull’s-eye this time, passing practically dead centre in front of our star.

The planet will cut a diagonal path left to right across the sun on Monday, entering at the bottom left (around the eight-hour mark on a clock) and exiting top right (around the two-hour mark). Although the trek will appear slow, Mercury will zoom across the Sun at roughly 2,41,000 kmph.

Mercury’s next transit isn’t until 2032, and North America won’t get another viewing opportunity until 2049. Earthlings get treated to just 13 or 14 Mercury transits a century.

Mercury passing in front of the Sun.

If you have the chance to watch it in person, here are a few precautions to take while watching the transit. Looking at the Sun directly is never a good idea and Mercury is too small to be seen with the unaided eye. You can use a telescope with proper solar filters. However, using a regular telescope with solar viewing glasses is not advisable.

Scientists will use the transit to fine-tune telescopes, especially those in space that cannot be adjusted by hand, according to Young. It’s this kind of transit that allows scientists to discover alien worlds. Periodic, fleeting dips of starlight indicate an orbiting planet.

“Transits are a visible demonstration of how the planets move around the Sun, and everyone with access to the right equipment should take a look,” Mike Cruise, president of the Royal Astronomical Society, said in a statement from England.

With inputs from The Associated Press.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NASA's horrors

NASA celebrates spooky season with some epic 'movie' posters and a creepy photo of the sun

Oct 31, 2019
NASA celebrates spooky season with some epic 'movie' posters and a creepy photo of the sun
A look back at the Voyager missions through 20 incredible images from 42 years ago

Voyager

A look back at the Voyager missions through 20 incredible images from 42 years ago

Nov 08, 2019
Voyager 2 is still moving through interstellar space, 42 years after it was launched

voyager spacecrafts

Voyager 2 is still moving through interstellar space, 42 years after it was launched

Nov 05, 2019
Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, Highlights: India hammer Russia 7-1 to qualify for next year's Tokyo Games

SportsTracker

Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, Highlights: India hammer Russia 7-1 to qualify for next year's Tokyo Games

Nov 02, 2019
Space is a major legal void, international law needs an update since it was last written

space

Space is a major legal void, international law needs an update since it was last written

Oct 29, 2019
China launches Sudan's first satellite that will research military, economic space tech

satellite

China launches Sudan's first satellite that will research military, economic space tech

Nov 06, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019