Thursday, July 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Amrita Rajput 19 July, 2018 11:27 IST

Meghalayan Age for dummies: Here's all you need to know about the geologic era

The history of our planet now has a new chapter, the Meghalayan Age, that began 4,200 years ago.

Welcome to the Meghalayan Age! The history of our planet now has a new chapter that began 4,200 years ago and here's all you need to know about this new geological era.

What is the Meghalayan Age?

Geologists divide up the Earth's existence into slices of time and have classified a distinct age in Earth's history, and they're calling it the Meghalayan Age.

Which is the 'slice' that we live in?

We currently live in what is called the Holocene, which reflects everything that has happened over the past 11,700 years. Further, the Holocene is subdivided into three parts, the Greenlandian, the Northgrippian, and the youngest addition, the Meghalayan.

The Greenlandian runs from 11,700 to 8,200 years ago; the Northgrippan runs from 8,200 to 4,200 years ago, and finally, the Meghalayan runs from 4,200 years ago to present.

Representational Image

Representational Image

Is it official?

Yes, Indeed. The International Commission on Stratigraphy has a famous diagram called the International Chronostratigraphic Chart, that depicts the timeline for Earth's history, and it has been updated.

The commission is the official keeper of geologic time.

They had tweeted about the newly named age via an image of the chart. However, they later issued a correction about the Meghalayan time period. That age goes to the present time and not up to 1950 that they tweeted out by mistake.

The official version of the newly updated International Chronostratigraphic Chart can be viewed here.

What is a geological age, and how is it calculated?

You can’t really guess the age of a rock from looking at it. Yet in school kids are taught that Earth is 4.6 billion years old and that dinosaurs disappeared about 65 million years ago and so on. So how do scientists really identify these ages?

They do it by something called geologic age dating, where they assign an age to a material, like a rock, and then calculate the history of the earth by relating it to time, along with with major event in the Earth's past, such as the break-up of continents, dramatic shifts in climate and more.

This discipline is called geochronology and involves some serious detective work by scientists.

Note four things here: name of the age, time, material (like a rock) and a major event.

In the current era, age, as we all know, is called the 'Meghalayan' and the time that has been calculated is 4,200 years to present.

That raises the next question: What is the material that the geologists found?

It's a rock! A stalagmite was found in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya has provided chemical signatures as evidence. or those who do not know, a stalagmite is a type of a rock formation that forms on the floor of a cave due to the accumulation from ceiling drippings.

This concept of the Meghalayan age, according to a report by the BBC, was first proposed about years ago, in a scholarly paper.

A portion of an Indian stalagmite that defines the beginning of the Meghalayan Age. Image: IUGS webiste

A portion of an Indian stalagmite that defines the beginning of the Meghalayan Age. Image: IUGS webiste

Why is it called 'Meghalayan' though?

The evidence was found in the state of Meghalaya in India, and that's how the new era gets its name.

Finally, what was the event that marked the beginning of this era?

According to the BBC report, the Meghalayan age began when a mega-drought devastated civilisations across the world, whose effects lasted two centuries. It severely disrupted civilisations in Egypt, Greece, Syria, Palestine, Mesopotamia, the Indus Valley, and the Yangtze River Valley.

For those who dream of travelling back in time, expect no water.

Representational Image

Representational Image

What is the debate around the Meghalayan era then?

The new is always welcomed with objections, and here's why some researchers have objected to the Meghalaya’s creation.

Currently, there is still an active debate about assigning a new geologic slice of time, other than Holocene, and is being referred to as the Anthropocene.

Mark Maslin is a professor of geography at University College London, told the BBC, "It's official, we're in a new age; who knew?" mocking the abrupt imposition of the era.

 

tags


latest videos

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

also see

Meghalayan Age

Geologists classify the last 4,200 years of Earth as the 'Meghalayan Age'

Jul 18, 2018

Earth

Quadrillion tons of diamond is buried 145 to 240 kilometers below earth's surface

Jul 19, 2018

CriticalPoint

Ali Khan Mahmudabad on the making of North Indian Muslim identity via poetry, politics, religion

Jul 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Six suspected cow smugglers arrested in Meghalaya for attack on villagers that killed three, injured three

Jul 07, 2018

NASA

Astronomers discover rare double asteroid revolving around each other near Earth

Jul 13, 2018

NewsTracker

Senior Congress leader MM Jacob passes away at 90 in Kerala's Pala; funeral to be held tomorrow

Jul 08, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018