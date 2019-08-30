tech2 News Staff

Ribait Phawa from Meghalaya has been selected to watch the landing of India’s second journey to the moon- Chandrayaan 2 on 7 September.

He will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will watch it live from the Indian Space Research Organization’s control room in the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) facility, Bengaluru, along with the scientists.

He is a student in standard tenth in Ramakrishna Mission School, Sohra, Meghalaya. He is also a part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

ISRO had conducted a ‘Space Quiz’ for students from the eighth to the tenth standard. The child with the most number of correct answers in 10 minutes would win. The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry had written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other state boards to encourage children in schools to take part. This quiz was conducted to promote awareness among children about India’s space program.

He had taken part in this competition and came out victorious.

For those who missed Space Quiz earlier, here is one more opportunity for you to participate and get a chance to watch landing of #Chandrayaan2 live with PM. Date of the quiz extended till August 25, 2019 For details visit https://t.co/CuwpQpFSge pic.twitter.com/uBy1zBuosi — ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2019

The mission was launched on 22 July from the Sriharikota space station after being cancelled due to technical issues. The Chandrayaan 2 mission is made up of an orbiter that will orbit the moon for a mission life of one year. The lander Vikram is supposed to conduct a soft landing on the south side of the moon on 7 September. The rover Pragyan is tucked into the lander, which will then roll out if the landing is successful.

If everything goes off well, India will be the fourth country to land on the moon and will look into studying the water-ice on the moon.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.