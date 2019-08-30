Friday, August 30, 2019Back to
Meghalaya student to watch Chandrayaan 2 live with PM Narendra Modi in ISRO control room

He won a space quiz conducted by ISRO and the education department for school children all over the country.


tech2 News StaffAug 30, 2019 18:11:16 IST

Ribait Phawa from Meghalaya has been selected to watch the landing of India’s second journey to the moon- Chandrayaan 2 on 7 September.

He will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will watch it live from the Indian Space Research Organization’s control room in the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) facility, Bengaluru, along with the scientists.

He is a student in standard tenth in Ramakrishna Mission School, Sohra, Meghalaya. He is also a part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Chandrayaan 2 composite orbiting the moon before the lander's separation. Image: ISRO

ISRO had conducted a ‘Space Quiz’ for students from the eighth to the tenth standard. The child with the most number of correct answers in 10 minutes would win. The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry had written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other state boards to encourage children in schools to take part. This quiz was conducted to promote awareness among children about India’s space program.

He had taken part in this competition and came out victorious.

The mission was launched on 22 July from the Sriharikota space station after being cancelled due to technical issues. The Chandrayaan 2 mission is made up of an orbiter that will orbit the moon for a mission life of one year. The lander Vikram is supposed to conduct a soft landing on the south side of the moon on 7 September. The rover Pragyan is tucked into the lander, which will then roll out if the landing is successful.

If everything goes off well, India will be the fourth country to land on the moon and will look into studying the water-ice on the moon.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

