Saturday, July 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Reuters 14 July, 2018 21:31 IST

MeerKAT, world's largest telescope to unravel galactic mysteries inaugurated

MeerKAT is also pushing boundaries in big data and high-performance computing

A scientific mega-project to unlock cosmic conundrums from dark energy to detecting extraterrestrial life was given a boost on 13 July, when the 64-dish MeerKAT radio telescope was inaugurated in the remote South African town of Carnarvon.

Built at a cost of 4.4 billion rand (23 billion INR), MeerKAT will be incorporated into the complex Square Kilometre Array (SKA) instrument, which when fully operational in the late 2020s would be the world’s biggest and most powerful radio telescope.

Up to 3,000 dishes co-hosted in Africa and Australia will then be able to scan the sky 10,000 times faster with 50 times the sensitivity of any other telescope and produce images that exceed the resolution quality of the Hubble Space telescope, scientists said of SKA.

“MeerKAT will address some of the key science questions in modern astrophysics – how did galaxies form, how are they evolving, how did we come to be here, and for those purposes MeerKAT is the best in the world,” said Fernando Camilo, chief scientist at the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory, which built and operates the telescope.

A dish from the MeerKAT Telescope Array in South Africa. Image Courtesy: SKA South Africa

A terrestrial dish from the MeerKAT Telescope Array. Image Courtesy: SKA South Africa

At an inauguration attended by South African government officials and foreign dignitaries, Camilo released new images taken by MeerKAT of the region surrounding the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, some 25,000 light years away.

“We didn’t expect to use our telescope so early in the game, it’s not even optimized, but to turn it to the centre of the galaxy and obtain these stunning images, the best in the world, tells you you’ve done something right, better than right,” he told Reuters.

MeerKAT is a followup to the KAT 7 (Karoo Array Telescope), built in the vast semi-desert Karoo region north of Cape Town to demonstrate South Africa’s ability to host the SKA. Its name is a play on words: in Afrikaans “meer” means “more”, as in “more KAT”, but it also refers to the small mammal native to the Karoo and famed for standing on its hind legs to view the world.

Besides ground-breaking astronomy research, MeerKAT is also pushing boundaries in big data and high-performance computing with the likes of IBM helping develop systems able to handle the dizzying amount of data fed from each individual antenna to supercomputers buried deep underground to limit radio interference.

The biggest radio telescope of its kind in the southern hemisphere, MeerKAT looks like a cluster of eggs when you first see it about an hour’s drive outside Carnarvon.

But up close, each sensitive dish is almost as high as a three storey building, rotating on a fixed pedestal as it scans the sky. Chosen because of its remoteness, with hills providing an extra shield against radio interference, the project site is the main African base for hundreds of antennae that will eventually be placed as far as Kenya and Ghana.

“The first phase of SKA 1 in South Africa is to add 133 antennas to that (of MeerKAT),” said Rob Adam, an SKA international board member.

The expansion is expected to start next year, said Adam, with the first prototype dish built in China already on site about 450 kilometers north of Cape Town in the Northern Cape province. MeerKAT will operate independently before being incorporated into SKA 1 sometime around 2023, Adam said.

tags


latest videos

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

also see

NASA

Astronomers discover rare double asteroid revolving around each other near Earth

Jul 13, 2018

Space

Why NASA's James Webb Telescope will study gas giants before looking for aliens

Jul 12, 2018

Blood Moon

What makes a Blood Moon? The century's longest total lunar eclipse explained

Jul 09, 2018

Hubble

NASA's Hubble Telescope detects massive cluster of 10 billion-years-old stars

Jul 01, 2018

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018

Genetics

Even small hormone dosages can alter gene expression for future generations: Study

Jul 01, 2018

science

Space

MeerKAT, world's largest telescope to unravel galactic mysteries inaugurated

Jul 14, 2018

Cancer Research

Cancer cells re-engineered with CRISPR to destroy other tumour cells

Jul 13, 2018

Neutrinos

Cosmic 'ghost particle' found to have originated from a huge, spinning black hole

Jul 13, 2018

Health

A new protein that could treat sepsis identified by IIT Roorkee scientists

Jul 13, 2018