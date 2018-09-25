Tuesday, September 25, 2018 Back to
Press Trust of India 25 September, 2018 16:45 IST

Measles Rubella vaccines to administer over 3.85 lakh children across Jammu

Schools across Jammu district have coordinated with the chief medical officer (CMO).

The Measles-Rubella Vaccination campaign was launched across Jammu district on 24 September to administer vaccines to over 3.85 lakh children falling in the 9 months to 15 years age group.

District Development Commissioner Ramesh Kumar inaugurated the campaign at the Government Girls High School Gandhi Nagar here, an official spokesman said.

The measles-rubella campaign marks the introduction of the rubella vaccine in India's childhood immunisation programme for the first time, he added.

The campaign will continue till October 20 and will cover around 38 lakh children in Jammu and Kashmir.

A health agent prepares a vaccine during a campaign of vaccination against yellow fever in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes - RC1CDE8D3B70

Representational image. Reuters.

In Jammu district, vaccination will be given to over 3.85 lakh children, including 1.13 lakh in urban and 2.72 lakh in rural areas. Around 2.89 lakh children in the targeted age group, including 0.81 lakh in urban areas and 2.07 lakh in rural areas, will be covered in schools, while an estimated 0.96 lakh out-of-school beneficiaries of the district, including 0.32 lakh in urban areas and 0.64 lakh in rural areas, will be covered through outreach service, he added.

It was informed that schools across Jammu district have coordinated with the chief medical officer (CMO) and prepared a schedule for vaccination in each institution.

According to the Health Department, 7,751 school children and 211 outreach beneficiaries were covered on the first day of the campaign in the district.

Meanwhile, Measles-Rubella Vaccination campaign was also launched by Deputy Commissioner of Poonch Rahul Yadav at a function organised at the Christ school under the supervision of Chief Medical Officer Dr Mumtaz Bhatti.

As per official estimates, Poonch has 1.7 lakh children in the targeted age group. More than 85 per cent of the children are to be vaccinated in government schools, -private schools and madrassas, he said.

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

India's Drone Policy Explained

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

