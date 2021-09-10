Friday, September 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Massive solar storm could cause global Internet blackout for months finds new research

Only three large storms have been recorded to date, with the most recent one in 2014.


FP TrendingSep 10, 2021 13:09:07 IST

Solar storms are fascinating phenomena to observe. But the next time an eruption of mass and energy from the sun is likely to hit Earth, it could cause an Internet blackout lasting for months, according to new research.

A paper by Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi at the SIGCOMM 2021 data communication conference has postulated the likelihood of a solar storm hitting the planet. Jyothi, who is based at the University of California, Irvine, says that the storm could actually be a solar superstorm, comparing it to a black swan event.

Solar storms are massive eruptions of plasma and charged particles that are blasted into space from the sun. Image credit: NASA

Solar storms are massive eruptions of plasma and charged particles that are blasted into space from the sun. Image credit: NASA

What are solar storms?

Solar storms are massive eruptions of plasma and charged particles that are blasted into space from the sun. These eruptions, which comprise flares, prominences, sunspots, and coronal mass ejections (CME) can overwhelm the Earth’s atmosphere if they occur in sufficiently large quantities.

While the Earth’s atmosphere can normally act as a defence against harmful radiation, if it gets overwhelmed by the solar storm, the result could be devastating.

The harmful particles of the solar storm can produce their own magnetic fields, which could modify the Earth's magnetic field and affect compass readings. It could also dump particles in the Earth’s atmosphere that can cause an Aurora on the planet, like the northern lights. It could also produce massive electrical surges in power grids and induce electricity in long pipelines.

What does the new research say?

The research paper, titled “Solar Superstorms: Planning for an Internet Apocalypse” states that a possibility of 1.6 to 12 percent exists that a solar storm with sufficient strength to cause catastrophic disruption could occur within the next decade. Apart from causing significant damage to the planet's Internet infrastructure, the storm could also impact power grids throughout the world.

It could also cause severe damage to repeaters, used for strengthening signals in long-distance fibre optic cables, and the massive undersea cables that provide Internet connectivity between continents.

Has the Earth ever faced a solar storm?

Very little data is presently available on solar storms. Only three large storms have been recorded to date, with the most recent one in 2014. The Earth has escaped relatively unscathed from such storms.

The most severe solar storm, known as the Carrington Event, was recorded in 1859. The storm led to compasses going haywire globally, while the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights were seen in Colombia, which falls near the equator.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Sun shoots off big flare towards earth

Oct 02, 2012
Sun shoots off big flare towards earth
Sun shoots off big flare towards earth

NewsTracker

Sun shoots off big flare towards earth

Oct 02, 2012
Solar storm headed toward Earth may disrupt power

NewsTracker

Solar storm headed toward Earth may disrupt power

Mar 07, 2012
Solar storm headed toward Earth may disrupt power

Solar storm headed toward Earth may disrupt power

Mar 07, 2012
Solar storm shakes Earth's magnetic field

NewsTracker

Solar storm shakes Earth's magnetic field

Mar 09, 2012
Solar storm shakes Earth's magnetic field

Solar storm shakes Earth's magnetic field

Mar 09, 2012

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021